Following his Italian debut, tenor Ştefan von Korch, whose vocal identity is closely linked to Carmina Burana, will delight the audience in two cities in Transylvania with his interpretation of Carl Orff’s famous score: on November 17 the tenor will perform in Bistriţa-Năsăud, and the public in Cluj-Napoca will rejoice his performance on January 17.

https://youtu.be/dr4M3Cq66H8?feature=shared

With a voice considered by many specialists to be of reference for the particularly high and challenging tenor score, from Carmina Burana, Ştefan von Korch debuted this summer in Palermo Classica Festival, with a spectacular rendition, which was acclaimed by the public and the press alike. The appearance on the opening night of the Palermo Classica Festival, which was a sold out performance, was then doubled by a new concert in the historical region of the Valley of Temples, in Sicily.

About the work that pushes the limits of the technical and artistic means of the male voice, Ştefan von Korch says: “Carmina Burana is very impressive from all points of view. It is a demanding but highly satisfying work, with superb solo and choral lines and overwhelmingly rich orchestral arrangements. An experience of great intensity, which no one forgets.”

For lovers of the vocal-symphonic genre, Carmina Burana means the joy of hearing the most famous cantata in the world, long awaited and acclaimed worldwide, often the opening or closing work of the seasons of philharmonics everywhere. And for the public in Romanian cities of Bistrita – Nasaud and Cluj-Napoca, the concerts scheduled for November 17 and respectively January 17 , bring the unique chance to listen to tenore Ştefan von Korch, currently one of the most requested soloists nationally and internationally, for the tenor line in Carmina Burana, which he has already performed over 35 times in Romania.

With an exponential, national and international evolution, Ştefan von Korch will end the year with brand appearances, on the stage of the Ion Dacian National Operetta and Musical Theater in the show “Invitation to the Waltz” and at the Palatului Hall, as guest of honor in the Viennese Christmas concert 20 year anniversary of. During the summer, he made his debut in Carmina Burana on the stage of the prestigious Palermo Classica Festival, he performed with the Reino de Aragon Orchestra in Spain, he was invited in a recital at the Lipova Symphonic City Maria Radna open air and since the beginning of the year he has been the host of the Musical concert series Extravaganza, hosted monthly in the capital.

Also during 2024, he performed on the stage of the Târgu-Mureş Philharmonic the symphonic vocal work Stabat Mater by G. Rossini considered a demonstration of virtuosity for any tenor and the work Lobgesang by F. Mendelssohn, he performed in Carmina Burana at the Craiova Summer Fest, but and at the Iasi Opera, in the sparkling role of Camille de Jolidon, in The Merry Widow 2.0 directed by Andrei Șerban and at the Romanian Opera in Timisoara in the production of The Merry Widow by Mario Di Carlo.

In 2023, the tenor made the hearts of the spectators vibrate with masterful interpretations of the score specific to his voice in Carmina Burana, for which he is considered a standard and he was the only Romanian soloist in a tour of 27 cities in China. Other milestones in his career include famous roles in operas and operettas presented on the biggest stages in Romania: “The Barber of Seville”, “The Elixir of Love” and “Falstaff” (Bucharest National Opera), “Rigoletto,” “The Merry Widow” and “The Merry Widow 2.0” (Iasi National Opera), “I Puritani” (national premiere) “Rigoletto” and “The Barber of Seville” (Romanian Opera Cluj-Napoca) and others.

In 2022, he completed his repertoire with the title role in the European premiere of the show “Traiano in Dacia” by Giuseppe Nicolini, staged at the Romanian Opera in Cluj-Napoca, and his track record also includes roles in 3 absolute national premieres: the opera “I Puritani” at the Romanian Opera in Cluj-Napoca (2016) where he performed the highest score written for male voice, the opera “La Sonnambula” by Vicenzo Bellini (2018) and the presence on the stage of the Radio Hall in Bucharest in the absolute national premiere of the vocal-symphonic work “Messa di Gloria” by Rossini (2019).