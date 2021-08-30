The 13th edition of KINOdiseea, outdoors in Bucharest, during September 1st and 12th

The 13th edition of KINOdiseea – the International Film Festival for Young Audiences (open air) debuts in the Plumbuita Park in Bucharest, between September 1st and 12th and brings on the big outdoor screen twelve children’s films, perfect for an evening spent with the whole family, films and educational animations, made by Disney and Pixar studios.

In addition to film screenings, mostly dubbed in Romanian, the audience will have the opportunity to participate in acting workshops, giant doll shows, juggling shows, pantomime, LED robots on legs and a craft, art and contemporary design fair. Admission to all events of the non-competitive outdoor edition is free. All films are intended for the general audience. KINOdiseea Open Air is the first event of the 13th edition.

Schedule:

1.09, 20:30 – INSIDE OUT – directed by Pete Docter, Ronnie Del Carmen, animation, 102 minutes, dubbed in Romanian.

Sinopsis: The life of Riley, a cheerful and carefree little girl, is turned upside down when she has to say goodbye to her happy childhood in Minnesota to move to San Francisco. It is the moment when her emotions take the initiative, to the dissatisfaction of the girl’s parents, completely overwhelmed by the situation. Anger, Disgust, Fear, Sadness and Joy quarrel, collaborate and get lost in contradictory discussions in an attempt to make Riley move on and find new friends.

2.09, 20:30 – SING – directed by Garth Jennings, Christophe Lourdelet, animation, 110 minutes, dubbed in Romanian.

Sinopsis: Placed in a world similar to ours, but populated by animals, this beloved animation centers on Buster Moon, a stylish koala, director of a theater whose glorious days are long gone. Incorrigible optimist – but also a darn little one – he loves his theater more than anything in the world and is ready to do everything in its power to bring it back to its former success.

3.09 – 18:30 – 20:30 – Two hours LED robots show; 20:30 – ZOOTROPOLIS – directed by Rich Moore, Jared Bush, Byron Howard, animation, 108 minutes, dubbed in Romanian.

Sinopsis: In the animal city of Zootopia, a garrulous fox must flee when a crime is staged. The best cop in Zootopia, a righteous rabbit, is after the fox, but when they both become the targets of a conspiracy, they are forced to work together and discover that even natural enemies can become best friends.

4.09 11:00 – 20:30 – KIDS FAIR; 18:00 – 19:00 – SLIME WORKSHOP (20 children, aged 5+); 18:30 – 20:30 – Giant Puppets show; 20:30 – MOANA – directed by Ron Clements, John Musker, animation, 103 minutes, dubbed in Romanian.

Sinopsis: Two millennia ago, Moana, an innate sailor, sets out in search of a legendary island in Oceania. The journey lead her to the demigod Maui, who will help her cross the raging ocean, in an extraordinary adventure full of unusual experiences. The stakes are also high: what she finds on the island could help Moana save her family.

5.09, 11:00 – 20:30 – KIDS FAIR; 18:00 -1 9:00 – CREATIVE RECYCLING WORKSHOP (20 children, aged 4+); 20:30 – COCO – directed by: Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina, animation, 109 minutes, dubbed in Romanian.

Sinopsis: Although music has been banned in his family for generations, the young Miguel dreams of becoming a real singer, just like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperately trying to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself trapped in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead. There, he meets the charming and mischievous Hector. Together, the two new friends embark on an extraordinary journey to unravel the mystery hidden for generations in Miguel’s family.

6.09, 20:00 – TOY STORY 4, directed by John Lasseter, John Cooley, animation, 89 minutes, dubbed in Romanian.

Sinopsis: Woody and the cheerful gang are, this time, the toys of Bonnie, a little girl who is preparing to go to kindergarten and struggles with the specific fears of this transition. And when a new toy named Forky joins Woody’s gang, a trip with friends reveals how big and unknown the world can be for a toy.

7.09, 20:00 – THE LITTLE PRINCE, directed by Mark Osborne, animation, 108 minutes, dubbed in Romanian.

Sinopsis: Mark Osborne brings the first animated adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s legendary masterpiece, The Little Prince. The heroine of the story is the little girl whose mother teaches her how to behave in the adult world. A decent but somewhat eccentric neighbor, the Aviator, intervenes in this process. He presents his little friend with an extraordinary world, where anything is possible. It is the world that the Little Prince has presented to him.

8.09, 20:00 – DUMBO, directed by Tim Burton, animation, 112 minutes, dubbed in Romanian.

Sinopsis: The film follows the extraordinary adventures of Dumbo, an unusual elephant. Holt Farrier, a war veteran and former circus star, finds his life turned upside down when he returns from the war. The owner of the circus, Max Medici, invites Holt and his children, Milly and Joe, to take care of a newborn elephant whose oversized ears are ridiculed in an already troubled circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus has an incredible comeback.

9.09 – TROLLS, directed by Walt Dohrn, Mike Mitchell, animation, 92 minutes, dubbed in Romanian.

Sinopsis: The film transports the audience to a colorful and wonderful world populated by extraordinarily optimistic Trolls, who dance and sing continuously and by the Bergens, of a comic pessimism, who are happy only when they have Trolls in their stomachs. After the Bergen family invades the Trolls village, Poppy, the happiest Troll, and the overbearing and grumpy Branch, go on a journey, trying to save their friends.

10.09 – 18:00 – 20:00 – Juggling show; 20:00 – MARY POPPINS RETURNS, directed by Rob Marshall, live-action, 130 minutes, dubbed in Romanian.

Sinopsis: Michael and Jane have grown up and are adults now. Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Julie Walters), live on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a heavy personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) re-enters the life of the Banks family and, together with the eternally optimistic street lantern caretaker Jack (Manuel Miranda), uses her unique magical abilities to help the Banks family rediscover the joy and amazement they lacked in their lives. For this, Mary Poppins introduces the children to some funny characters, including her eccentric cousin Topsy (Meryl Streep).

11.09 – 11:00 – 20:00 – KIDS FAIR; 18:00 – 19:00 – ACTING WORKSHOP with the actor and director Paul Grec (20 children, aged 7+); 18:00 – 20:00 Pantomime show; 20:00 – SONG OF THE SEA, directed by Tom Moore, with Romanian subtitles, animation, 93 minutes.

Sinopsis: Tomm Moore, the 2009 Oscar-nominated director for The Secret of Kells, returns with a story inspired by the mythical creatures of Irish folklore called selkies – people who become seals when they enter the sea.

12.09 – 11:00 – 20:00 – KIDS FAIR, 18:00 – 19:00 – ACTING WORKSHOP with the actor and director Paul Grec (20 children, aged 7+); 20:00 – MUNE, THE GUARDIAN OF THE MOON, directed by Benoît Philippon, Alexandre Heboyan, animation, 85 minutes, dubbed in Romanian.

Sinopsis:In a universe where day and night are under the careful care of legendary guardians, Mune, a little elf of the night, is chosen to become the Guardian of the Moon, to everyone’s surprise. Despite a not at all imposing stature and his lack of experience in coordinating a team, this nice character has to guide the Moon at night and watch over the World of Dreams. But when the novice and the innocent Mune accidentally loses the Moon, the planet’s balance is in danger, and the Sun falls into the hands of Necross, the lord of the underworld. The whole planet is sinking into darkness.

More details about the event and the schedule are available on www.kinodiseea.ro and https://www.facebook.com/kinodiseea

This year, Kinodiseea brings, for the first time, a brand new activity dedicated to all kids and their parents, KinoKidsFair, the designers and local producers fair, with delicious and healthy products to taste or take home. Books, clothes, educational toys, sweets, artisanal ice cream and many surprises await visitors on the weekends of September 4th -5th and 11th -12th, from 10:00 to 20:00, at KinoKidsFair.

Access to all outdoor activities is free, but we encourage participants to “pay” for access through at least 10 plastic caps, that we will donate to the Capace cu suflet Association; The association has been collecting caps since 2013 and is revaluing them to help small humanitarian causes, while protecting nature.

Therefore, access to the event space is made in compliance with the measures of protection against the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus în order and is conditioned by the observation triage, the provision of personal data in case of a possible epidemiological investigation and the presentation of one of the the following documents: proof of vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, stating that 10 days have elapsed since the completion of the complete vaccination schedule; the negative result of an RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours; the certified negative result of a rapid antigen test not older than 24 hours; proof that people wishing to attend the event are in the period between the 15th and 180th day after confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection.

Event organized by Metropolis Cultural Association, co-financed by Sector 2 City Hall. Romania Journal supports the festival as media partner.