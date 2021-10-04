The 5th edition of the Bucharest Fashion Film Festival has ended and has announced its winners

Between September 23rd and 26th, the 5th edition of the Bucharest Fashion Film Festival took place in Bucharest. BFFF is the first Romanian event in at the intersection between film, advertising and fashion. The event brought together cult films in the Dressing The Cinema section, whose common denominator was the veil as an object that hides many political and socio-cultural meanings, documentaries about revolutionary designers and photographers, as well as the consequences of the obsession for beauty. The festival also brought an event where emerging young directors, directors of photography, photographers and stylists were able to present their portfolios to a jury of professionals. BFFF also included a collaborative exhibition that aims to explore the authenticity of fashion, but also in the private space, in the relationships we build with our own clothes.

The fifth edition of the Bucharest Fashion Film Festival included an international competition section, where over 100 fashion short films entered. In the 2021 edition, BFFF offered four awards. The winners were selected by a jury of film, advertising and fashion professionals from the local and international scene: Grigor Devejiev – Creative Director Jam Project, Marley Hansen – Nowness curator, Marcin Kempski – London fashion photographer, Sandra Bold – Global Creative Director Publicis and Ina Borcea – fashion editor Harpers Bazaar.

The audience’s favorite was AVENIR – Renew, Reduce, Reuse, directed. by Katharina Hingst.

Fresh Perspectives, dedicated to a low-budget film that addresses a relevant theme in a nonconformist way, was given to the short film Stories from a Twelfth Floor Hotel Room (directed by Zheqiang Zhang) – an allegorical journey imagined from a room on the 12th floor during lockdown, produced in collaboration with Google Earth.

“First of all, I want to emphasize that I perceived it as a perfectly formed film, with a beginning, the unfolding of the action and a climax. The film’s dramaturgy, the alternation of global and local themes and scale, the synthesis of improvised ingenuity and quality graphic images give the film a unique atmosphere. Particularly impressive was the fact that it provokes emotion against the background of a miniature review of the evolution of the universe and humanity. I think it’s almost impossible to get a similar effect for the viewer without using acting and people as the main components of the film,” commented Grigor Devejiev.

The jury’s mention for the Fresh Perspective category was Manner, a film by Danish designer and director Marie Sloth Rousing, who proposes a conceptual approach in exploring the limits of clothing.

The award for Best Local Production, provided by Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim, went to New fake top secret, co-directed by Codruț Sebastian Neguț and Amalia Dobre, and the jury’s mention for Best Local Production was Veronica Now (by Gabriel Juduc). „Conceptual Lab is one of the most active supporters of cultural events in Romania, endorsing the most important and innovative projects, so we are happy to continue the partnership with Bucharest Fashion Film Festival. It is an honor for us to offer the award for the best local production and to be part of a booming event”, says Theo Nissim, founder of Conceptual Lab.

The Art of Value (by Sylvie Weber) was declared the Best Fashion Film in this edition. “I liked the subtle atmosphere with a touch of Wong Kar Wai, and in addition to styling and accessories, I was struck by more details about the minimalist and austere interiors, the sci-fi elements that created a futuristic vision. What I liked the most, however, is the message on the building where the auction takes place: Take care of each other. I feel like it’s the only thing that matters these days,” said Ina Borcea, fashion editor of Harpers Bazaar Romania.

Until November 14th, the exhibition Based on a True Story: a Collaborative Investigation can be visited at the National Museum of Contemporary Art. In this exhibition, 7 local artists and designers (Apparatus 22, Anca Adina Cojocaru, Maria Guță, Giulia Crețulescu, Lucian Varvaroi and Robert Antoniac) were invited to question the authenticity in the fashion industry, as well as in the personal space, in terms of how clothes contribute to the projection of our own identity. The curatorial concept is based on the theme of the 5th edition of the festival: transparency. Through their works, artists bring to attention topics such as the over media coverage of celebrities and the use of formats with often simplifying viralization capacity, the over-use of language in the universe promised by the fashion and beauty industries, the influence of how women are represented in the media collective and stereotypes of masculinity.

A novelty brought by the fifth edition was BFFF Insights, an industry event, organized in partnership with 2029 Productions. It consisted of a showcase of portfolios, collected through an open call from emerging directors, directors of photography, photographers and stylists, evaluated by a jury covering the 4 areas. Bringing together local professionals in marketing, advertising and production, BFFF Insights wants to open the doors for future projects.

The project is co-financed by the Bucharest City Hall through ARCUB within the Bucharest – Open City 2021 program. For detailed information about the financing program of the Bucharest City Hall through ARCUB, you can access www.arcub.ro. The content of this material does not necessarily represent the official position of the Bucharest City Hall or ARCUB.

Romania Journal supported the festival as media partner.