The 5th edition of the NOVA festival brings to Bucharest artists from 9 countries
Now in its 5th edition, the NOVA festival, organized by the Prezent Continuu Association in collaboration with numerous national and international partners, offers a generous program of immersive experiences, educational activities and cultural mediation united by the theme “Blooming is an invisible always”.
“This edition comes with a sense of settlement. After the enthusiastic beginnings of 2018, when we were eager to ‘evolve’ with all the new creative technologies that emerged, through collaborations in recent years with innovators in neuroscience and psychology we now know that all kinds of flowers are constantly blooming for us. However, we need to expand our perception and knowledge to make this infinite flowering visible and enjoy what it opens. For me, the true new creative technology is the mind. We have built in NOVA a bubble of refuge in this worrying world, where we can practice, through play and creativity, using this fascinating and often frightening technology to our advantage,” said Emilia Păunescu, founder and artistic director of NOVA.
ChatGPT said:
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002