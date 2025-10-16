Now in its 5th edition, the NOVA festival, organized by the Prezent Continuu Association in collaboration with numerous national and international partners, offers a generous program of immersive experiences, educational activities and cultural mediation united by the theme “Blooming is an invisible always”.

- Advertisement -

“This edition comes with a sense of settlement. After the enthusiastic beginnings of 2018, when we were eager to ‘evolve’ with all the new creative technologies that emerged, through collaborations in recent years with innovators in neuroscience and psychology we now know that all kinds of flowers are constantly blooming for us. However, we need to expand our perception and knowledge to make this infinite flowering visible and enjoy what it opens. For me, the true new creative technology is the mind. We have built in NOVA a bubble of refuge in this worrying world, where we can practice, through play and creativity, using this fascinating and often frightening technology to our advantage,” said Emilia Păunescu, founder and artistic director of NOVA.

ChatGPT said: This year’s exhibition at Rezidența9 offers participants a truly unique journey. The five selected art installations, created by prominent figures in the international contemporary scene such as Ryu Furusawa, Karina Smigla-Bobinski, and Sasha Stiles, are integrated into immersive environments expressed through light, movement, and poetry, exploring the concept of “atmospheres” — affective entities that fill spaces and shape the visitor experience. Simply put, it’s a kind of architecture made of emotions, coherently linking the visitor’s path while “cognitively responding” to the exhibited works. The immersive environments were co-created by Emilia Păunescu and Alexandru Claudiu Maxim, under the guidance of Tonino Griffero, professor of aesthetics and researcher at the University of Rome. The exhibition program is complemented by educational and cultural mediation activities in collaboration with the International Center for Research and Education in Innovative Creative Technologies (CINETic), as part of the Rezidența9 program “What’s Up with Contemporary Art?” Highlights include: a workshop by Tomás Andrade, Senior Data Scientist at Barcelona Supercomputing Center, on the “Expanded Voices” project; a workshop for adults and children by artist-researcher Sanja Sikoparija, exploring the creation of digital sculptures from people’s cognitive responses to different foods; and workshops led by Romanian artists Ciprian Ciuclea and Sabina Suru, inviting the public to discover their unique approaches to working with technology. “What’s Up with Contemporary Art?” is a multi-year cultural mediation project based on the content of exhibitions and projects at Rezidența9, a contemporary cultural center in Bucharest that brings together creators, thinkers, scientists, and communities in an open dialogue with the public.