The 5th edition of UNFINISHED festival presented on new digital platform

The fifth edition of UNFINISHED, the first multidisciplinary festival in Romania, will take place in a new digital platform, created from scratch and designed around the current habits and needs of its global community. From September 27 to October 4 2020, conversations about art, music and technology, as well as presentations and workshops under the theme TRUST will take place on the [F] OS platform.

UNFINISHED creates through this platform a completely new and innovative online space and offers a memorable experience, adapted to this new reality. For seven days, the 3500 people from the UNFINISHED community, from all over the world, will be able to navigate through the new platform and discover the moments specially prepared by the speakers of the edition.

Cristian Movilă, the founder of UNFINISHED, said that “many of us have lost a lot of time in superficial video calls and online conferences and we have realized that we can instantly lose people’s trust if we do not offer them a memorable experience. A valuable one. That is why, in addition to a program harmonized with people’s daily lives, we want to create an ecosystem of ideas based on connection and emotion. And you can’t do that through any existing platform, so we knew from the beginning that we needed another online space to do UNFINISHED. And this is exactly what we are working on now, a new platform, created from scratch, to help us build an atmosphere and a vibe never seen before in the virtual space. We are very excited to create a completely different online experience at UNFINISHED, together with the [F] OS team. ”

The new [F] OS platform will allow participants to navigate the map of the UNFINISHED festival and select from the program those moments of interest and in which they can interact with the content, speakers and other members of the community. Regardless of the corner of the world in which they participate, the community will be able to comment together on an art gallery, will have the opportunity to draw in real time on the same screen or to collectively vote on what content to see further.

To keep the vibe of an offline festival, in [F] OS there is also a place for socializing, a virtual gazebo where participants can interact and talk, being automatically grouped according to the values ​​and passions of each other, extracted from the registration form which they completed.

In addition to the first speakers already announced, Ida Benedetto, designer and strategist who will challenge the audience to a new perspective through adventure and play, and Oshoke Abalu, co-founder of Love and Magic, also confirmed their presence at the festival. They will be joined by Chris Wiggins, professor of applied mathematics at Columbia University and Chief Data Scientist at The New York Times, Asha Curran – co-founder of the global movement Giving Tuesday, Doru Trăscău and Dan Byron – musicians.

The [F] OS platform will become active a few days before the festival, and access will be granted only for those accepted in the UNFINISHED community. Participation in the online event will be based on registration, up to 3500 people, by filling out the form at the following link: https://bit.ly/unfinished20.