The 6th edition of Película – An all inclusive holiday across the Latin American and Iberian films

The 6th edition of the Película festival, the only Ibero-American film and culture festival in Romania, will take place this year between September 8th and 12th in Bucharest and for the first time in Cluj-Napoca, between September 17th and 19th.

In Bucharest, the films can be seen at the Elvire Popesco Cinema, the Cervantes Institute and at the Verde Stop Arena and in Cluj-Napoca at Cinema Victoria. Films exclusively online can be watched with Romanian subtitles, between September 13th -19th, on the Cinesquare platform (www.cinesquare.net).

Película resumes this year the competitional section, that brings award-winning productions from Brazil, Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico and Portugal.

VALENTINA (Brazil), the debut film of Brazilian director Cássio Pereira dos Santos, winner of 16 awards, including the Audience Award at the São Paulo International Film Festival, tells the story of a trans girl and her mother, who move to another city for a new beginning.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/A77C3cu9o2o

KARNAWAL (Argentina / Bolivia) (d. Juan Pablo Félix), selected in 2020 at the Toronto International Film Festival, features a young Malambo dancer who, during the carnival, near the border with Argentina and Bolivia, is preparing for the most important competition of his life. The production was awarded the prize for Best Latin American Film at the Malaga Film Festival.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/caTubgMEb8M

CLARA SOLA (Costa Rica), Nathalía Álvarez Mesén’s debut feature film, presented this year at Cannes in the Quinzaine des Réalisateurs section, shows how Clara, a recluse 40-year-old woman from a remote village in Costa Rica, experiences a sexual and mystical rebirth as she embarks on a journey to free herself from the repressive religious and social conventions that have dominated her entire life.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/lKQ3v58kxmQ

50 O DOS BALLENAS SE ENCUENTRAN EN LA PLAYA (Mexico) (d. Jorge Cuchi) was in this year’s selection of the Venice Film Festival and won the award for Best Screenplay at the Cairo International Film Festival. Two 17-year-olds, Félix and Elisa, meet while playing the controversial Blue Whale, fall in love and decide to accept the final challenge of the game together.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/Y7co0g3Z2ss

LISTEN (Portugal), the feature film debut of Portuguese director Ana Rocha, awarded in 2020 at the Venice Film Festival, tells the story of Bella and Jota, who live in a London suburb and face serious difficulties when social services ask questions about the safety of their three children. The deafness of the 7-year-old daughter triggers a process in the system that seems to never end.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/hR7jyodiFQM

In addition to the film screenings, Pelicula offers to the Bucharest audience a complete Ibero-American experience, similar to an ALL INCLUSIVE vacation in Latin countries, adding to the content, as it does every year, thematic events (mini-concerts of traditional music, exhibitions, dance performances, discussions about Latin American experiences and / or the Iberian space, workshops for children).

The full program of the festival will be available soon on the website www.peliculafiesta.ro and on the Facebook page of the festival, and tickets can be purchased on eventbook.ro, at the end of this month.

For the online screenings, tickets can be purchased directly from the Cinesquare platform between 13th and 19th of September.

¡Hasta pronto!

The Pelicula Film Festival is organized by FREEALIZE and the ARTICHITANA Cultural Association. It is a project co-financed by the Capital City Hall through ARCUB within the Bucharest – Open City 2021 Program, with the support of: National Center of Cinematography

Supported by: Saha, Ethras, Cinesquare, Bad Unicorn. Institutional Partners: French Institute, Cervantes Institute, Embassy of Peru, Embassy of Chile, Embassy of Mexico, Embassy of Colombia in Poland.