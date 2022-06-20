The Arrival of Ben Stiller in Ukraine

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Today, June 19, actor and UN Goodwill Ambassador Ben Stiller arrived in Ukraine. Today he was seen in Lviv near the monument to Taras Shevchenko (People’s Poet and Artist of Ukraine).

It is known that before coming to Ukraine, on June 18, Ben Stiller visited the Polish city on the border with Ukraine Rzeszow. There he met with Ukrainian refugees and handed over humanitarian aid.

We remind you that earlier Angelina Jolie and Ian McKellen came to Lviv.

