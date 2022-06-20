snimok-ekranagood-time-invest.com
SPARE TIME

The Arrival of Ben Stiller in Ukraine

On June 19, a world-famous star came to Lviv to support Ukraine and give humanitarian aid.

By Romania Journal
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Today, June 19, actor and UN Goodwill Ambassador Ben Stiller arrived in Ukraine. Today he was seen in Lviv near the monument to Taras Shevchenko (People’s Poet and Artist of Ukraine).

It is known that before coming to Ukraine, on June 18, Ben Stiller visited the Polish city on the border with Ukraine Rzeszow. There he met with Ukrainian refugees and handed over humanitarian aid.

We remind you that earlier Angelina Jolie and Ian McKellen came to Lviv.

Read more here.

- Advertisement -

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More