The Art of the Game: Major Cultural Event on Nov 8 at ARCUB

The Art of the Game will be open to the general public between November 8, 2025 – March 1, 2026, from Wednesday to Friday (12:00 PM – 9:00 PM) and Saturday to Sunday (11:00 AM – 9:00 PM). Tickets can be purchased at arcub.ro, Entertix.ro, and at the ARCUB Ticket Office (50-53 Gabroveni Street).

What events can you attend during the TAG opening weekend?

Saturday, November 8

TAG EDU: How education in game dev changed the game in Poland?

16:00 – 17:30

Studio Hall, ARCUB – Hanul Gabroveni

Free entry, with prior registration HERE

Guests:

Ewa Maria Szczepanowska / POLAND / Interactive Culture Foundation

Pawel Miechowski / POLAND / Interactive Culture Foundation & 11 bit studios

Under the umbrella of “TAG EDU,” a series of educational events about the video game industry and the professionals who have transformed it into a global phenomenon, the Student Games Festival from Poland will take the spotlight at TAG on November 8.

Ewa Maria Szczepanowska and Paweł Miechowski, founders of the Interactive Culture Foundation—an initiative aiming to contribute to the development of the creative sectors and promote cultural education and creators through international industry integration—bring to TAG an analysis of best practices and an exchange of ideas on the potential development of the gaming industry in Romania.

The event’s partners are the Polish Institute in Bucharest, Kultura Interaktywna, and the Romanian Game Developers Association (RGDA).

TAG Special: The cultural and artistic relevance of video games

18:00 – 18:30

Main Hall, ARCUB – Hanul Gabroveni

Free entry, with prior registration HERE

Keynote Speaker: Jaime Giné / SPAIN / Amber Studio

Jaime Giné is Chief Advisor and Board Member at Amber, after serving as the company’s CEO between 2021 and 2024. He is one of the most respected and influential voices in the global video game industry, contributing to its promotion and recognition through every role he has held.

Jaime now comes to Romania to continue the conversation about the cultural and artistic dimension of video games, at TAG Special, on Saturday, November 8.

TAG Talks: Video Games — between art & market

18:30 – 20:00

Main Hall, ARCUB – Hanul Gabroveni

Free entry, with prior registration HERE

Guests:

Dragoș Matkovski / BRAȘOV / stoneskip Studio

Pawel Miechowski / POLAND / 11 bit studios

Moderator: Andrei Olaru / BUCHAREST / Critique Gaming

The TAG Talks conversation series opens on November 8 with a panel discussion about the creative process and development of video games.

How do game developers and studios balance their aspiration to create artistic and innovative titles with the need to remain financially sustainable?

How can a studio attract a highly competitive market while maintaining its creative ethos?

Alongside moderator Andrei Olaru, founder of the Romanian indie studio Critique Gaming and an active lobbyist for the video game industry, the panelists will discuss the role of creative work and artistic intent in producing meaningful games—true artistic works that transcend the status of mere “entertainment products.”

Multimedia Concert: DVA Means Two / CZECH REPUBLIC / DVA music

21:00 – 22:00

Main Hall, ARCUB – Hanul Gabroveni

Tickets available at arcub.ro, Entertix.ro, and the ARCUB Ticket Office (50-53 Gabroveni Street)

The creative duo DVA consists of Bára Ungerová (vocals, saxophone, clarinet, bass clarinet, percussion) and Jan Kratochvíl (guitar, looping, vocals, banjo, synthesizer, percussion). After a 10-year hiatus devoted to studio work and composing music and sound for Amanita Design’s video games, DVA released a new album in 2024, titled Piri Piri.

Their return to live performance and the release of this album rank among the most notable musical events of the past year—not only in the Czech Republic but worldwide—thanks to their unique musical language and the global popularity of the games they’ve scored.

On November 8 at 21:00, DVA will perform a multimedia concert on the ARCUB stage during TAG’s opening weekend. The event is organized in collaboration with the Czech Centre Bucharest and the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Bucharest.

Sunday, November 9

TAG Special: Heroes, Heroines, and Comics

12:30 – 14:30

TAG LABORATORY (inside The Art of the Game exhibition)

Free workshop for children aged 10–13, with prior registration HERE, based on a valid TAG ticket (maximum 15 participants)

Facilitators: Alice Iliescu & Adrian Buda / CLUJ / ArtiViStory Collective

On the second day of TAG, children are invited to the LABORATORY, a space dedicated to experimentation and future generations.

Kids aged 10 to 13 will take part in an age-appropriate cultural mediation session introducing them to the multimedia installation “Cabinet of Curiosities,” created for TAG by the ArtiViStory artist collective.

They will also join a creative workshop where they’ll learn how to design a comic strip featuring their favorite hero or heroine. The final piece will become a long strip of interconnected stories and characters, displayed throughout the TAG exhibition.

The Art of the Game can be visited starting November 8, from Wednesday to Friday (12:00 PM – 9:00 PM) and Saturday to Sunday (11:00 AM – 9:00 PM), across all exhibition spaces of ARCUB – Hanul Gabroveni.

Over the course of four months, TAG will feature a series of special events dedicated both to the general public and to Romania’s video game industry. Details will be announced on TAG’s official channels.

Tickets are available at arcub.ro, Entertix.ro, and at the ARCUB Ticket Office (50-53 Gabroveni Street).