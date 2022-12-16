The Best Streaming Service for Christmas Films

With it being less than a fortnight away from the big day, streaming services are scattered with Christmas films across the homepages – with many people feeling the festive spirit.

However, which streaming service has the best Christmas films?

The team at Betway have looked at the top three streaming services Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime, to find the five most popular Christmas films on each service. The team then looked at the IMDb rating of the top five films and worked out the average rating for each streaming service.

Amazon Prime – 7.5 average rating

Amazon Prime: Rating It’s A Wonderful Life 8.6 Love Actually 7.6 The Holiday 6.9 Arthur Christmas 7.1 White Christmas 7.5 Average: 7.5

Coming in on top as the Christmas King of streaming services is Amazon Prime, with an average IMDb rating of 7.5/10. Helping achieve this high rating is one of the most highly rated and acclaimed Christmas films, It’s A Wonderful Life, with the 1946 classic holding an impressive 8.6/10 rating.

The 2003 festive favourite Love Actually also helps boost Prime’s rating with its 7.6/10 score. Joining the two festive classics are The Holiday (2006) with a 6.9 rating, White Christmas (1954), holding a 7.5 rating and Arthur Christmas (2011) with a 7.1/10 score.

Disney+ – 7.3 average rating

Disney+ Rating Home Alone 7.7 Home Alone 2 6.8 Muppets Christmas Carol 7.7 The Santa Claus 6.5 The Nightmare Before Christmas 7.9 Average: 7.3

In second place is the world’s most popular streaming service, Disney+, with an average IMDb rating of 7.3/10 for their top Christmas films. Tim Burton’s 1993 animated film The Nightmare Before Christmas takes the top rating with 7.9/10.

The two classics Home Alone (1990) and The Muppets Christmas Carol (1992) share second place with a joint 7.7/10 rating.

Following these films is the favourite Christmas sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992), with a 6.8 rating, and The Santa Clause (1994) with 6.5/10.

Netflix – 6.4 average rating

Netflix: Rating How The Grinch Stole Christmas 6.2 Nativity 6.4 The Christmas Chronicles 7 A Christmas Miracle For Daisy 6.2 Scrooge: A Christmas Carol 6.2 Average: 6.4

In what might be a surprise to many, Netflix comes in last place when it comes to the quality of their most popular Christmas films, with a mere 6.4/10 average rating. Netflix’s highest-rated Christmas film is The Christmas Chronicles (2018), with a 7.0/10 rating.

With a 6.4/10 rating is the 2009 family festive favourite, Nativity! The final three films, How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), A Christmas Miracle For Daisy (2021) and Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022) have all received a 6.2/10 rating on IMDb.