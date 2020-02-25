The biggest diamond in Romania, put up for auction

The biggest diamond in Romania is put up for auction. The 8.59-karat brilliant, assessed at EUR 45,000-65,000 is on display at Artmark, Cesianu-Racovita Palace in Bucharest and will be put up for sale within an auction on March 26.

The auction also includes other collection jewelry, whose value exceeds EUR 2 million.

However, the most valuable jewelry piece by far is a Pheres exclusive jewel set, consisting of a necklace and earrings decorated with 115 diamonds totaling over 27 carats. The set is estimated at EUR 100,000-150,000.

Pheres designer is also signing an elegant white gold necklace, adorned with 204 brilliants weighing 8.8 carats, which has been recently worn by British artist Rita Ora. The necklace is assessed at EUR 9,000-EUR 14,000.

The Important Jewels Auction worth EUR 2 M

Thursday, March 26, 2020, 19:00hrs

Artmark, Cesianu-Racoviță Palace

