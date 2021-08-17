The Black Sea Film Festival 2021 kicks off in Corbu on Thursday

The fifth edition of The Black Sea Film Festival will take place, for the first time, in Corbu, from 19th to 22nd of August, at Albastru la Mare and Teepee. Wonderful seaside movie nights are expecting you to enjoy the summer breeze, and watch films under millions of stars and galaxies!

The selection of 2021 edition includes selected and awarded films in world-renowned festivals – Academy Awards, Annecy, Berlinale, Cannes, Flickerfest, Locarno, Sundance, Toronto, as well as many others.

Jury TBSFF 2021 consists of: Andrei Şendrea [film critic and screenwriter], Bogdan Filip [director of photography and photographer], Alecs Năstoiu [film producer, director and screenwriter], Tom Wilson [film director and journalist], Alexandru Crăciun [film producer], and Radu Munteanu, film producer and director, the initiator & the director of the TBSFF festival.

More information about the jury members, as well as about the festival program, and the films selected in the fifth edition of the TBSFF, can be found on our website, www.blackseafilm.ro.

All films are subtitled in English and Romanian.

Entry fee – 10 lei [2,1 euro].

Tickets for TBSFF 2021 can be found during the festival, at the festival locations – 19/20 at Albastru la Mare and 21/22 at Teepee, starting with 8 PM.

The event will take place in accordance with the regulations against the spread of COVID-19.