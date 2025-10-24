The Booker Prize Foundation today announces the creation of the Children’s Booker Prize, supported by the AKO Foundation — the first award for children’s fiction from the charity that also presents the prestigious Booker Prize and International Booker Prize.

For more than 55 years, the Booker Prizes have celebrated world-class literary talent, shaping the modern literary canon, transforming writers’ careers, and cultivating a global community of readers. This new award marks the Foundation’s first major expansion in two decades, following the launch of the International Booker Prize in 2005.

Launching in 2026 and to be awarded annually from 2027, the Children’s Booker Prize will honour the best contemporary fiction for readers aged 8 to 12, written in or translated into English and published in the UK and/or Ireland. The aim is to inspire a new generation of readers by spotlighting outstanding children’s fiction from around the world. The winning and shortlisted titles will join the Booker Library’s collection of nearly 700 celebrated works.

The AKO Foundation, a charitable organization focused on improving education, youth wellbeing, the arts, and climate initiatives, will serve as founding partner and principal funder, supporting the prize for its first three years. The prize’s development has also been made possible through contributions from a small group of philanthropic donors.

Gaby Wood, Chief Executive of the Booker Prize Foundation, said:

“The Children’s Booker Prize is our most ambitious project in two decades, and we hope its impact will be felt for generations. It will serve as both a celebration of future classics for children and a social initiative to inspire young readers. This prize is more than an award — it’s a movement that brings together children, parents, teachers, and storytellers everywhere.

We are profoundly grateful to the AKO Foundation for its generosity, and thrilled that Frank Cottrell-Boyce, master storyteller and advocate for children’s literature, will chair the inaugural panel of judges. Ultimately, it’s children themselves who will have the final say — the truest judges of great storytelling.”

Philip Lawford, Chief Executive Officer of AKO Foundation, added: “We’re delighted to support the Booker Prize Foundation in launching the Children’s Booker Prize. Encouraging a love of reading from an early age is one of the most powerful ways to improve educational outcomes and social mobility. This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission and will help inspire and empower young readers.”

Frank Cottrell-Boyce, award-winning author, screenwriter, and current Waterstones Children’s Laureate (2024–2026), will serve as Chair of Judges. Uniquely, the judging panel will include both adults and children. Cottrell-Boyce and two adult judges will shortlist eight titles, and three child judges — recruited with the help of schools and cultural partners — will join them in choosing the winner.

“Every child deserves the joy of discovering a great book,” said Cottrell-Boyce. “The Children’s Booker Prize will help young readers find the stories that truly speak to them — and by giving them a seat at the judging table, it welcomes them directly into the world of books.”

To celebrate the announcement, the Foundation has released a teaser video featuring children reading from classic Booker-winning novels. At this year’s Booker Prize ceremony on Monday, 10 November 2025, beloved author Penelope Lively — the only writer to have won both the Booker Prize (for Moon Tiger, 1987) and the Carnegie Medal (for The Ghost of Thomas Kempe, 1973) — will deliver the keynote speech, highlighting why children’s literature deserves this new recognition.

Submissions for the inaugural prize will open in spring 2026, with the shortlist and child judges announced in November 2026. The winner will be revealed in February 2027 at a high-profile celebration for young readers. Eligible titles must be published between 1 November 2025 and 31 October 2026.

As with other Booker Prizes, shortlisted authors will each receive £2,500, and the winner will receive £50,000. In the case of translated or illustrated works, the award will be shared equally between author, translator, or illustrator.

Launching at a time when reading for pleasure among children is at a 20-year low, the Children’s Booker Prize aims to reignite young people’s love of reading and place children’s literature at the heart of cultural life — in step with the UK’s upcoming National Year of Reading 2026.

These include:

• consulting with children to inform the ongoing development of the prize

• involving children directly in judging so that the winning book is a peer-to-peer recommendation, underpinned by the quality stamp of the Booker Prizes’ rigorous selection process

• collaborating with experienced organisations including publishers, schools, libraries, and bookshops

• ensuring that more young people have access to the best new children’s fiction through targeted gifting of the shortlisted and winning books, delivered by a range of partners

• partnering with brands that children love, creating effective campaigns to engage them outside of traditional book and educational spaces

• and tracking trends in children’s reading for pleasure to measure impact and keep the prize relevant.