The Brukenthal Museum in Sibiu is launching its own perfume

The Brukenthal National Museum is the first museum in Sibiu to launch its own perfume. Made by a local producer, the perfume will bear the name of the founder of the institution, the former Transylvanian baron Samuel von Brukenthal and his wife, Sofia, announced manager Alexandru Chituţă.

The perfume has already been created and the packaging and label are to be designed. “As I announced to you a few months before, the Brukenthal National Museum together with Matca, a very good perfume company from Sibiu, we have already started and entered the straight line with the perfume – Brukenthal and Sofia I think it will be called, for that we will have a perfume for men and a perfume for women. This is part of the Brukenthal National Museum’s marketing plan, as you well know, we also have wine, coffee and chocolate. It is the duty of the museum to support the business environment from Sibiu and especially the small one, the small business environment from Sibiu and we already have the nuances made, the perfume is made. Now the part that takes a little longer begins, on the part of the packaging, logos and so on”, said the manager of the Brukenthal National Museum.

According to Chituţă, visitors to the Sibiu museum will be able to buy Brukenthal perfume, in 50 milliliter bottles, at the price of 300 lei each.

The perfume will be launched this fall at the latest.

The perfume for women will smell of orchids and gardenia, and the perfume for men, of cherry, said the manager of the Sibiu museum. Nowadays, visitors to the Brukenthal National Museum can buy several kinds of souvenirs. The Sibiu museum offers chocolate, coffee and Brukenthal wine, as well as other promotional products.