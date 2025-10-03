A new edition of Spanish Cinema Day brings the cinematic heritage back into focus as an indispensable source through which we gain a better understanding of 20th-century visual culture. At the fifth edition of this event, the film Tasio, directed by Montxo Armendáriz, will be screened. The film depicts the decline of the traditional charcoal burners in the mountains of Navarra, Spain.

The film will be available online on the Cervantes Institute’s Vimeo channel starting Sunday, October 5, at 10:00 AM, for 48 hours: https://vimeo.com/institutocervantes/tasio

Additionally, it will be screened at the Cervantes Institute headquarters (Bd. Regina Elisabeta 38) on Monday, October 6, at 7:00 PM, with English subtitles. Admission is free, with prior registration at [email protected].

Based on the life of Anastasio Ochoa Ruiz (1916–1989), a charcoal burner and poacher, the film received strong acclaim from its premiere and won a special mention at the San Sebastián Film Festival. In 1981, four years before shooting the feature, Armendáriz had already directed Nafarrako Ikazkinak, an ethnographic short about the last charcoal burners who produced artisanal charcoal.

Tasio is one of the most memorable films for lovers of Spanish cinema. It portrays in a refined and naturalistic manner a world that seems to be fading and abandoned, yet where the protagonist and his family resist the intrusion of modernity and its various forms of constraint. The focus is on the depiction of characters who do not explicitly express their struggle and on the features of physically demanding daily work, which nevertheless maintains a harmonious and respectful relationship with nature. In a sense, Tasio’s resistance becomes the silent cry through which nature itself expresses itself.

In an interview published by Diego Galán in El País on May 27, 2007, Armendáriz described Tasio as “a man of about [his] age who lived the life he had always wanted, proud that he had been able to support his family without submitting to social norms,” realizing that “he was a true hero: one of those anonymous beings who never appear on the front page of newspapers but who would die remaining faithful to their principles.”

Undoubtedly, as Armendáriz himself acknowledged during the presentations of the film following its restoration by the Basque Film Archive, today the film takes on a new dimension, representing a genuine outcry against the dangers of capitalism and the mercantile exploitation of nature.