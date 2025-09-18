The Choreography of Water: A Unique Performance in Bucharest

Tangaj Collective announces the premiere of The Choreography of Water, created by an artistic trio consisting of choreographer Simona Deaconescu, visual artist Ioana Vreme Moser, and sound artist Simina Oprescu. The Choreography of Water explores the movement of water—from invisible flows within the body to the currents that shape our planet—and is performed by three dancers who interact with a unique stage design made of transparent glass sculptures through which water continuously circulates. The first performances will take place on October 4 and 5 at the National Center for Dance Bucharest (CNDB).

Tickets are available online: https://cndb.ro/new_events/the-choreography-of-water-cndb-premiera/

Cast and Concept

The cast features four young dancers selected through an international workshop-audition that included 45 artists from 12 countries: Silvia Brazzale (Italy), Chelsea Reichert (USA), Ada Anghel, and Laura Murariu (Romania). On stage, they interact with fluid objects created by Ioana Vreme Moser—transparent glass structures and tubes that set 50 liters of water in motion. These hybrid objects, resembling organs or underground water channels, function like “components” of a fluid computer, where the speed, resistance, and oscillation of water currents generate sound.

Sometimes, the dancers initiate interaction, triggering flows, loops, or blockages through touch and movement; at other times, the objects themselves challenge the dancers, releasing sounds and currents that require a response. The result is a constant exchange—always in motion, never silent. The immersive soundscape is created by Simina Oprescu.

A teaser for the performance is available online: https://vimeo.com/1117218764/7263f9e18d?share=copy

Artistic Vision

The continuous movement of water in nature inspired the artistic vision. Choreographer Simona Deaconescu explains:

“In the human body, water flows continuously—through blood, lymph, tears, sweat, menstrual fluid. These flows keep us alive, regulate temperature, help us heal, feel, and reproduce. If they are blocked or diverted, the entire system collapses. The same happens with the planet: when rivers are dammed, lakes emptied, seas diverted, or waters relocated, Earth’s circulatory system becomes unbalanced, and connections among all forms of life break. Our performance constantly alternates between micro details and macro perspectives, resulting in a speculative vision of a future hydrological cycle where humans no longer try to control water, but move with it.”

Creation Process

The creation of The Choreography of Water began in March–April 2025 at CNDB with an interdisciplinary laboratory, continuing in July with a site-specific development phase in Copenhagen as part of the European In Situ platform. At the end of August, the artists held an open rehearsal where the public was invited to actively participate in the creative process.

More details about the performance and upcoming shows: https://www.tangajdance.com/cowevents