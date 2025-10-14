The Cure and twenty one pilots to Headline Electric Castle 2026

Electric Castle today announces its headliners for summer 2026: The Cure and twenty one pilots are confirmed to perform at the festival, which will take place July 16–19 in Bonțida. Festival passes are now available at electriccastle.ro, offered at a special price through midnight, Thursday, October 16.

In the history of rock music, it’s rare to find a band that can move so seamlessly between the psychedelic sounds of “The Caterpillar”, the altrock euphoria of “Just Like Heaven”, the postpunk depth of “A Forest” and even touches of purepop like “Friday I’m in Love.” The Cure are simply The Cure: instantly recognisable from their chiming gutars, driving basslines and of course singer Robert Smith’s emotive voice. They are unique in a career defined by understated respect for accolades and charts, rather than overt celebration.

Since forming in 1978, The Cure has alternated between prolific phases and a nearly 16year gap between albums. Their discography now spans 14 studio albums, the most recent being Songs Of A Lost World, which received widespread acclaim in 2024. In an era dominated by rapid consumption and seasonal hits, The Cure has returned with complex, extended compositions and lyrics verging on pure poetry. This album was perfect for longtime fans, yet also resonated with a new generation, thanks in part to younger stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams and Yungblud, who have publicly praised these “veterans.” The Cure has been members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame since 2019.

One of frontman Robert Smith’s oft quoted lines captures their enduring status with British wit: “We are not trendy. We are permanent.” It’s a fitting motto for a band that continues to gain new fans with every live performance, including at Electric Castle in July 2026.

As for Electric Castle’s fans, twenty one pilots already know what to expect: they bring an electrifying atmosphere, prompt singalongs from the first note, and dancing until the last encore. That’s exactly what happened in 2022 when their first appearance in Bonțida created effects of that show that remain alive today.

twenty one pilots has evolved from an indie project into global superstars, embracing a fluid style that fuses alternative rock, hip hop, and pop. They made history as the first band ever to have every song on two albums (Blurryface and Vessel) certified Gold by the RIAA which turned into a Guinness World Record. Their accolades include Grammy Awards, AMAs, MTV Awards, and 12 No. 1 hits on the Alternative Airplay chart making their biography so packed that it’s easy to wonder if the American duo has a formula for success.

But Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun continue to push themselves creatively. Since their Electric Castle show, they have released two new albums: Clancy (2024) and Breach (2025). While their sound has evolved, their lyrics remain deeply personal, a testament that in 2025, rock stars can still be sensitive and vulnerable, even while selling 65,000 tickets to a single concert. Of course, twenty one pilots has yet another record to add to their résumé.

The twenty one pilots concert in Bonțida will be one of their final shows in Europe before they shift to other continents, with touring commitments through 2029.

For fans who don’t want to miss these two exceptional shows: through midnight on October 16, festival passes are available at a special rate. A full 4-day ticket costs €159 + fees, and the VIP pass is €279 + fees. Young adults aged 21 or younger (eligible individuals) can take advantage of the Youth Pass 21 at €139 + fees.

For full ticketing information and the latest festival updates, visit www.electriccastle.ro