The European Cities With The Thriftiest Shoppers

From celebrities being photographed in rare designer pieces, to the rising popularity of resale platforms, it seems one of the biggest trends of 2020 was vintage fashion and thrifting.

With vintage and thrifting trends continuing to follow us into 2021, fashion savvy experts at SaveOnEnergy.com/uk were interested to discover which European cities are home to the thriftiest shoppers.

To do this, SaveOnEnergy.com/uk analysed Google search volumes for second-hand shopping terms, as well as the availability of second-hand clothes and shoes on Etsy for each city location. SaveOnEnergy.com/uk also analysed Google Map searches of second-hand stores and markets per city.

To take into account population differences, all figures were divided by each city’s population and then multiplied by 10,000 to present the results as per 10,000 populations. The sum of all variables was then found for each city to calculate the final score, thus revealing the thriftiest European city.

The Thriftiest Cities

Topping the list for the European city with the thriftiest shoppers is Nicosia with a final score of 332.

The Cypriot capital city scored among the highest for their number of second-hand clothes and shoes available on Etsy (93 points) and markets available in the city centre (98 points).

In second place is the capital of Lithuania, Vilnius, with a final score of 316. This city scored highest for the number Etsy clothes and shoes listed (100 points) and 77 points for thrifty related searches.

Placing third is Malta’s capital city, Valletta, with a total score of 286. In fourth place is Ljubljana (Slovenia) and Dublin (Ireland) with a joint total score of 282 and in fifth place is Lisbon (Portugal) with 277 points.

The Least-Thrifty Cities

The least-thrifty of all European cities is Moscow, with their final score tallying up to only 48 points.

The Russian capital scored the lowest for Google related search volumes (5 points) and scored just 14 points for the number of markets available in the city centre.

Placing just above Moscow is the capital city of Belarus, Minsk, with a total score of 68. The Russian speaking capital only scored 18 points for both second-hand stores and Etsy products.

Third from bottom is Rome (Italy), with a total score of 77, fourth is Kiev (Ukraine) with 100 points and in joint fifth from the bottom is Podgorica (Montenegro) and Belgrade (Serbia) scoring 111 points.