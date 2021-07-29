The first 100% digital music show launched in Romania

Hit Play, the first 100% digital music show is launched in Romania. Olivia Addams, Speak and Marius Moga are the jurors of the show and, together with the host, Emma Stefan, are starting a fabulous and exciting online journey to discover the next digital star of Romania who will be rewarded with a single composed and produced by Marius Moga and 25,000 euros. Vodafone Romania will also support the music video and the necessary promotion to become a hit hummed by the whole country.

The event’s purpose to connect for a better future and to drive a positive change for the society is highlighted also by launching Hit Play which is an extraordinary opportunity for teenagers and not only to fulfil their dreams. Hit Play is the first show in Romania that integrates all the components of a traditional talent show while upgrading and reinventing it for digital through interactivity.

Contestants can access on www.hitplay.vodafone.ro an extensive playlist of songs from which to choose what suits them best in the battle for the grand prize. Anybody aged at least 14 years is welcomed to enter the competition by uploading their video audition on Instagram using #HitPlayVodafone.

“At Vodafone, we strive to build a digital and inclusive society and now, by using our technology and creativity, we open a new path in terms of entertainment. By launching Hit Play, we open a unique digital stage for every music passionate who wants to assert himself and follow his dream. I invite you to be part of this original show and to discover together the future great singer from Romania chosen by the public vote”, stated Nedim Baytorun, Consumer Business Director, Vodafone Romania.

After the three weeks of registration, there will be two weeks of pre-selection during which the jurors will make a first selection of the best registrations. It is then up to the public to vote their favourite contestants during each stage that will follow: Live auditions on Instagram, the Digital Challenges and the Grand Finale, all of which will put to test the contestants’ musical skills and stage presence.

The Grand Finale is scheduled to take place this autumn and will be livestreamed on hitplay.vodafone.ro. The top 3 contestants will be battling for the public’s vote and for the big prize: 25.000 euros and a song produced and composed by Marius Moga.

The show will be aired on Instagram and every Friday the public will have the opportunity to vote their favourite singers on hitplay.vodafone.ro. Each Sunday, people are invited to watch the Instagram live streams announcing the contestants that will go forward in the competition.