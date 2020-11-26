The first headliners announced for Electric Castle 2021

The organizers of the Electric Castle have announced the first headliners to perform at the 8th edition of the rescheduled festival on July 14-18 July, 2021.

The 2020 edition last summer has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizers voiced hope that fans will be able to get together next summer on the Banffy domain in Bontida, Cluj.

The first bands confirmed for 2021 are: twenty øne piløts, Gorillaz & Deftones.

Tickets for the 2021 edition will be available for special promotional prices by the end of this month.

“Passes for the price of RON 599 can be paid in two tranches: RON 100 now and the rest of RON 499 can be paid by June 15, 2021”, a press release informs.