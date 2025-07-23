The First Immersive Performance Series in Enescu Festival History: A New Dimension of Classical Music at MINA

The George Enescu International Festival takes a bold step toward artistic innovation with the launch of a new presentation format for classical and contemporary music in its 2025 edition: the Enescu – JTI Immersive Experience series, hosted at MINA – Museum of New Immersive Art.

This world premiere for the festival signals an openness to new forms of artistic reception—where music, image, and movement converge in a rich sensory environment. From August 24 to September 21, 2025, every Thursday and Friday at 8:00 PM, audiences are invited to experience four unique artistic concepts, each designed as a synesthetic journey in which music is not only heard—but seen, felt, and lived.

In a cultural landscape shaped by rapid change and fragmented attention, the Enescu Festival responds with an innovative artistic proposal: audiences are encouraged to listen, explore, engage emotionally, and become part of a space where sound, visuals, and motion unite into one cohesive artistic form.

This new direction is not a departure from tradition but an expansion of it, embracing technology and emerging forms of expression. The immersive concert series is a natural and courageous step forward—connecting classical heritage with the present moment through the voices of young artists who breathe new life into timeless music, in tune with their generation.

Program: Enescu – JTI Immersive Experience

August 28 & 29, 2025 – ONIRIUS

A dreamlike vision by renowned choreographer Gigi Căciuleanu, Onirius blends contemporary dance, immersive visual projections, and poetic staging. Original music by Paul Ilea and projections by Les Ateliers Nomad create a kaleidoscopic universe where movement gains metaphysical dimensions.

September 4 & 5, 2025 – BACH IN THE JUNGLE



A spectacular concert reimagining Bach’s sonatas in the heart of a tropical jungle. Violinist Leticia Moreno and bandoneonist Claudio Constantini blend Baroque with South American flair, from J.S. Bach to Villa-Lobos and Piazzolla.

Leticia Moreno: Watch on YouTube

September 11 & 12, 2025 – KLIMT MEETS BÖSENDORFER – Ver Sacrum

Inspired by the Viennese Secession, this refined recital bridges Gustav Klimt’s art with chamber music. Pianist Alexandra Silocea and mezzo-soprano Patricia Nolz perform on the limited-edition Bösendorfer Klimt piano, combining sonic elegance with symbolist visual imagery.

Watch Alexandra Silocea & the Klimt piano: YouTube link

September 18 & 19, 2025 – ULTIMA PIESĂ (THE LAST PIECE)

An immersive concert by Constantin Basica—a hybrid work of composition, installation, and conceptual art. This reflective piece on ephemerality and renewal is powered by algorithmically generated music and a dynamic visual environment, transforming the classical concert into an experimental, performative installation.

About the Venue: MINA – Museum of New Immersive Art

MINA is a cutting-edge space dedicated to new forms of visual and auditory expression. Equipped with 360° panoramic projection technology, it offers an ideal setting for artistic experiences that go beyond traditional stage conventions.

A Festival for All Generations

This new concert series is crafted for diverse audiences. Young listeners will discover classical music in an interactive, accessible, and contemporary format, while loyal festivalgoers are invited to explore a new dimension of artistic expression. For the creators of tomorrow, the Enescu – JTI Immersive Experience becomes a space for experimentation and reinvention.

With this initiative, the George Enescu International Festival reinforces its role as a platform for artistic innovation. The immersive concert series is not only a technological first—it marks a paradigm shift, placing classical music in the center of contemporary reality, where senses, emotions, and technology intersect.

Tickets for the concerts are available online at Eventim.ro, and in physical locations across the Carrefour hypermarket network, as well as Cărturești and Humanitas bookstores.

The organizers reserve the right to make changes to the program. For updates and more information, please visit the official website: www.festivalenescu.ro.

Trailer available here.