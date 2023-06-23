The first opera and ballet performance with recycled materials setting at Bucharest National Opera

Valuable art can also be made using objects that ordinary people can hardly imagine in an artistic context. This is the demonstration that director Alexandru Nagy set out to do, staging the first opera and ballet show with a set made of recyclable materials. The diptych “On the market” and “The Revolution”, under the baton of conductor Cristian Mandeal, will premiere on Saturday, July 1, from 6:30 p.m., on the stage of the Bucharest National Opera. A second show will take place on Sunday, July 2, from the same time. Tickets available at http://tickets.operanb.ro/ and at the Opera box office.

Director Alexandru Nagy: “We want to set the tone for a movement that we hope all Opera Houses in the country will join.”

Through this show, choreographed by Sandra Mavhima and set by Andrea Koch, two universes are brought face to face, those represented by “La Piață/To the market”, the first Romanian ballet, composed by Mihail Jora, and the opera “Revolution”, by Adrian Iorgulescu, which it is nothing but Caragiale’s play, “Conu` Leonida face with the reaction”, translated into opera.

“It is a modern show, made of recycled materials, which is part of the latest trends in performance art. We are trying to make Opera green, a very popular current worldwide, and we want to show a model of good practices and set the tone for a movement that we hope all Operas in the country will join”, said the director Alexandru Nagy, who adds that The Bucharest National Opera thus becomes the first cultural institution in Romania that is “concerned about the carbon footprint, reuse, reuse, videomapping”.

“An artistic act can change the world, and trying to change the world remains the desire behind our work. We had this principle in mind when we decided to enthusiastically support Alexandru Nagy’s idea. Together we send a powerful message: any object, even an old or damaged one, deserves a second chance. And it can contribute, here, to an artistic moment of great value“, said Roxana Puia, Marketing Manager of the Environ Association.

The show is a production of the Bucharest National Opera, together with the Experimental Studio in Musical Performing Arts “Ludovic Spiess”, the ENVIRON Association, InfoCons, BRD Groupe Societe Generale and ASUS and will enter, from the autumn, the permanent season of the Bucharest National Opera.

At each performance, the public will be able to see, in the ONB’s Yellow Foyer, photo-video installations with the material made during rehearsals and the construction of the performances.