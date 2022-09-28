The first photographic exhibition about the emotions of wildlife, on display at the Romanian Peasant Museum during October 1 – 9

A Romanian photographer explores wildlife for the first time through the prism of emotions transmitted by birds and animals. It is about Rareș Beșliu and the exhibition “Emotions”, which takes place within the Bucharest Photofest festival and is a preview of the photo album of the same name, which will be released next spring. The opening of the exhibition will take place on October 6, at 18:00, at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant.

The exhibition includes 31 photos illustrating “wildlife” from many corners of the world – from the birds of the Danube Delta and the bear of the Carpathians, to the puffins of the Faroes, the chires of Iceland, the flamingos of Cuba and the squirrels of Canada. Although the species photographed are so diverse, the images do not have a documentary role, but were made in the most artistic way possible and thought to express as many moods as possible.

“I’ve always wanted to find something different in what I do. I discovered photography, then wildlife, and when I met the two, I sought to combine them as harmoniously as possible. And then, the personification of living things excited me the most – to look at them as people, to look for the sparkle in their eyes, to think about what they feel, but also what they convey to me. It’s a fantastic world, full of the unexpected and…emotions. Because they also feel the same as us, even if their cheeks don’t redden and their hands don’t tremble, even if they don’t have wrinkles to frown or voice to say “I miss you”, says Rareș Beșliu.

The exhibition is open to the public from October 1 to 9 at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant, Acvariu hall, (from Tuesday to Sunday, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.) and can be visited for free

More details here.