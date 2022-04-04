The Great Reunion: Bird Day returns to the open air

The Romanian Ornithological Society (SOR) is waiting for visitors in the Văcărești Natural Park in Bucharest on Sunday, April 10, to celebrate Bird Day together in the open air. Bird and nature lovers present at the event will have workshops, a guided tour and a unique treasure hunt.

Bird Day will start at 10:00 and for three hours we will enjoy together the biodiversity of the Văcărești Natural Park in Bucharest. Similar events will take place in Detunata Park in Cluj-Napoca and in Ciric Forest in Iasi.

It is already a tradition for SOR to organize Bird Day in Văcărești Natural Park, one of the best “birdwatching” places in Bucharest. The meeting place will be right in the middle of the park, next to the rangers’ hut, on the main path. Workshops are organized here, from here we go on a birdwatching and treasure hunt tour. Participation in the event and activities is free. The event will start at 10:00 and for three hours we will enjoy together the biodiversity of this park also called Văcărești Delta.

“We are very happy that this year we can organize the Bird Day with the public again. In the two years of the pandemic, we organized the event only online, but we missed the meetings with the people and the joy of discovering the wings with them. This year marks 29 years since we celebrate Bird Day and meet people in nature. We want to grow a strong community of people who love nature, to reach as many children as possible and to form new generations with a love of nature. If we know nature, then we will surely know how to protect it. So, among the activities we have prepared for this special day is the artificial nest building workshop, we will talk about how you can help the birds and what to do if you find a baby bird, we will discover together with the little ones who are in inside an artificial nest and who else uses it, we will talk about urban natural areas and why we need them. We have also prepared a guided tour, and at well-established points SOR colleagues and volunteers will be prepared with the most interesting information about birds and biodiversity. A novelty for this year is the organization of a treasure hunt on a route that will have over 40 “treasures” to discover“, said the executive director of SOR, Dan Hulea.

More details about the time for each event are available here.