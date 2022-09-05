‘The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society’: “Perhaps there is some secret sort of homing instinct in books that brings them to their perfect readers”

I am lucky to be part of a book club – 5 o’clock bookclub – a constant source of inspiration and joy. This is why I’ve stopped a while on Guernsey island, because this is the book that has been recently voted for the monthly literary debate: ‘The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society’.

About the authors

Mary Ann Shaffer (1934-2008) was an American writer, editor, librarian and a bookshop worker, who became known to the whole world for her posthumously published novel ‘The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society’. Annie Barrows (b. 1962), her niece, is the one who completed the novel, as Mary Ann Shaffer’s health had deteriorated significantly.

About the book

The novel is a historical fiction in epistolary style and it presents amazing life stories of a group of friends on the island of Guernsey during the Nazi occupation. What do they have in common, besides the spirit of sacrifice, the moral values, the effort to preserve their altruistic way of being, in a world where the struggle for survival is the main occupation? Well, our heroes are all members of the Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, a club that sprung up as a diversion to save them from the punishments of the Germans, and later became the binder and means by which they bound and strengthened incredible friendships. Cause what else, if not the books, are the ones that have the miraculous power to create worlds in which one can take refuge, when the world around crumbles?

Historical facts: Guernsey is an island in the English Channel off the coast of Normandy that is part of the Bailiwick of Guernsey, a British Crown Dependency. Along with Jersey, the Channel Islands were the only British territories occupied by Nazi Germany during the WWII, from 1st of July 1940 to 9th of May 1945. Prior to their occupation, approximately 80% of the children were evacuated to England, most returning home after the war was over. The Germans forces deported over 1,000 Guernsey residents to camps in southern Germany. Guernsey was very heavily fortified during WWII by prisoner workers brought from Eastern Europe. They built most of the fortifications on the island, the Channel Islands being considered among the most fortified territories in Europe during the Second World War.

The life stories of the book’s heroes come to life in exchanges of letters centered on Juliet, a young Londoner writer whose life will be radically changed by the discovery of the people in the island’s literary club and the island’s history. A special role in the unfolding of the storyline, in Juliet’s adaptation to the lifestyle there but also in the decisions she will make, is played by Dawnsey – a sensitive, introverted, shy, gentle, warm and loving island resident which all readers will adore.

Although absent, the central character of the novel is Elizabeth – a remarkable young woman whose actions full of empathy, dedication and generosity, going as far as self-sacrifice, change everyone around her, including Juliet.

Drama, history, fascinating stories and a love story – it’s no wonder that the film adaptation of the novel was not long in coming. The film is available on Netflix and the Hollywood accents brought and on which I do not express my opinion here, will not spoil the pleasure of watching.

A special remark also for the many references to literary works and authors, but also for the funny accents brought to the book.

To the author:

I will definitely put the islands of Guernsey on my travel bucket list!

Quotes

“I can’t think of anything lonelier than spending the rest of my life with someone I can’t talk to, or worse, someone I can’t be silent with.”

“Perhaps there is some secret sort of homing instinct in books that brings them to their perfect readers. How delightful if that were true.”

“That’s what I love about reading: one tiny thing will interest you in a book, and that tiny thing will lead you to another book, and another bit there will lead you onto a third book. It’s geometrically progressive – all with no end in sight, and for no other reason than sheer enjoyment.”