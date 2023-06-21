The Hanbok (traditional Korean attire) Fashion Show tomorrow in Bucharest

In celebration of the 15th Anniversary of the establishment of the Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Korea and Romania, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Romania, together with the Ministry of Culture of Romania, organises the Hanbok (traditional Korean attire) Fashion Show.

The event, which will be held in Bucharest, on Thursday, June 22, 2023, starting from 18:00, at the “I.L. Caragiale” National Theatre Bucharest – Studio Hall (Boulevard Nicolae Bălcescu no. 2), is an opportunity to experience a rare blend of traditional Korean attire with modern fashion and aims at enhancing Romanians’ understanding on Korean culture through a presentation of the more than 2,000-year history reflected in the Hanbok. On this occasion, the Korean Culture Association, a private Korean cultural diplomacy organization that is taking the lead in promoting the tradition Korean attire worldwide, will visit Bucharest and showcase their work to the Romanian audience.

The Show will open with remarks from H.E. Mr. Kap-soo Rim, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Romania, Mr. Lucian Romașcanu, Senator and former Minister of Culture, and H.E. Mr. Andrei Novac, State Secretary within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania.

Forty models from diverse backgrounds – mostly consisting of Romanians (professional models, students studying Korean language and also members of the K-Culture community) – will engage in a rare opportunity in wearing Hanbok and walking on the runway. We hope our models can help observers reimagine the traditional practices of Korean cultural attire – royal ceremonial attire, wedding attire, everyday attire and modern attire – which portrays the beauty of Hanbok with its delicate flow and angles.

“Hanbok represents the aesthetic and cultural heritage of the Korean people. Recently, Hanbok has been gaining wider recognition from the world through Korean cultural contents such as K-Dramas and K-Pop, and it has become a fashion field that contains the charm of our culture. I hope that more Romanians understand the beauty and lifestyle of Korea and broaden their scope of interest on Korean culture”, explains H.E. Ambassador Rim.