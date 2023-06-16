The highest-rated books by local authors from every country, mapped
From east to west, the world is steeped in rich literary history. It encompasses a vast array of voices and narratives from various cultures that help shape our understanding of the world we live in.
To shine a light on the literary heritage of a country, word experts at WordFinderX analyzed user-submitted Goodreads ratings to identify the highest-rated book in each country written by a local author.
The highest-rated book in the world is Svědectví o životě v KLDR (Witnessing Life in the DPRK) by Czech author Nina Špitálníková, with an average rating of 4.79 on Goodreads.
The top book written by a man is Argentine cartoonist Quino’s Toda Mafalda collection (4.77), which is also the highest-rated book in South America.
The highest-rated North American book is U.S. writer Brandon Sanderson’s Words of Radiance (4.76).
Leigh Bardugo’s Crooked Kingdom (Six of Crows, #2) is the top book in the Middle East & Central Asia (4.61).
In the rest of Asia & Oceania, Arkitek Jalanan (Street Architect) by Malaysian street painter and writer ‘Teme Abdullah’ takes the top spot (4.75).
Celebrated Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s book Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions is the highest-rated book in Africa with a score of 4.52.