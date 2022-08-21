‘The History of Bees’ By Maja Lunde: Is It Too Late to Wake Up for Our Planet?

I love to read and I am concerned about environmental issues. Therefore, choosing of this book came naturally.

About the author

Maja Lunde (born 1975) is the most successful Norwegian author of her generation and one of the country’s most prominent advocates for the climate cause. Her books are published in more than 40 languages and have sold more than 4 million copies worldwide. Lunde’s debut novel, “The History of Bees” (2015) was an instant hit and sold to several territories before Norwegian publication. It won The Norwegian Bookseller’s Prize as well as multiple international awards and was the bestselling book in Germany in 2017. As part of the author’s planned Climate Quartet, the stand-alone sequels “The End of the Ocean” (2017) and “Przewalskis Horse” (2019) have been published to equal acclaim.

About the book

This book is a huge “wake up alarm”: either we ignore everything that is happening around us, or we open our eyes before it is too late to save the planet and, implicitly, human society as we know it.

I never thought about the indispensable role of bees in the planetary ecosystem, nor would I have ever imagined that their extinction would even mean a possible extinction of the human species.

True facts: Colony Collapse Disorder (CCD) is the phenomenon that occurs when the majority of worker bees in a colony disappear and leave behind a queen and a few nurse bees to care for the remaining immature bees and the queen. How could this be a problem for the entire planet? Did you know that one out of every three mouthfuls of food in the American diet is, in some way, a product of honeybee pollination – from fruit to nuts to coffee beans? And because bees are dying at a rapid rate (42% of bee colonies collapsed in the United States alone in 2015!!!), our food supply is at serious risk. – source Natural Resources Defense Council official site.

The determining factors seem to be the use of pesticides, loss of bee habitats, climate changes, various pathogens that affect bees etc. But let me tell you the real factor behind it all: ignorance!

Maja Lunde raises this alarm in her novel built on 3 levels: England (1852), USA (2007) and China (2098). If the first two are linked by a family story that crosses centuries and continents, the third one is that of a dystopian, terrifying future.

Don’t get me wrong, what we have here is a piece of art, real literature and not sterile statistics. Thus, we have an emotional package with well-structured characters and their inner turmoil, drama, family relationships, social problems etc.

I recommend the book for a lovely reading and, at the same time, for taking a small step towards a less ignorant attitude regarding environmental issues. Before it’s too late.

To the author:

Maja, jeg kommer garantert til å lese hele Klimakvartetten.

(Maja, I will definitely read the entire Climate Quartet! – Google translation, Norvegian language)

Quotes

“We are nothing without passion.”

“Without knowledge we are nothing. Without knowledge we are animals.”

“Because this was what education was actually about, defying the nature in oneself.”

