The Hoia-Baciu, among the most Instagrammable forests in Europe

Since the pandemic, many have taken to the outdoors and embraced the beauty of the woods, whether it’s walking, running the dogs, or just enjoying the fresh air and natural scenery it provides in abundance!

According to Clearitwaste.co.uk, a forest from Romania is also on the list of the most instagrammable ones in Europe, ranking 9th out of 10.

Rank Forest Place Hashtags Instagram #1 Black Forest Germany 2,400,000 #2 Forêt de Fontainebleau France 42,000 #3 Beech forest Germany 24,400 #4 Białowieża Forest Poland 15,600 #5 Foret de Compiegne France 4,600 #6 Hallerbos Forest Belgium 3,100 #7 Crooked forest of Gryfino Poland 2,400 #8 Wild Taiga Finland 2,200 #9 Hoia-Baciu Forest Romania 1,800 #10 Foret de Paimpont France 1,600

Germany’s Black Forest is the most Instagrammable forest in Europe, with 2,400,000 Instagram hashtags. This famous forest owes its name to the dark firs and pines that cover the mountainous area. This area is the site of sawmilling, woodworking, as well as watchmaking.

France’s Forêt de Fontainebleau ranks second with 42,000 Instagram hashtags. Its stunning and diverse landscape lends itself well to artists using it as a backdrop, as well as typical activities such as climbing, cycling, walking and horse riding.

The German Forest comes third with 24,400 Instagram hashtags. Known for its rustic hilly landscape it is a testament to its past and what the forests of Germany once looked like. The area is abundant with unusual fungi and insects.

In fourth place is the Białowieża Forest, which borders Poland and Belarus. With a healthy 15,600 Instagram hashtags, this forest is one of the largest remaining mixed hardwood forests that retains much of its old growth.

Just making the top 5 is the Compiegne Forest with 4,600 Instagram hashtags, located in France, it was a favorite retreat of Emperor Napoleon III.

As for The Hoia-Baciu Forest, it is known, according to www.hoiabaciuforest.com, as World’s Most Haunted Forest. It is located near Cluj-Napoca, covers an area of over 250 hectares and is often referred to as the Bermuda Triangle of the country. The forest was named after a shepherd who disappeared in the area together with his 200 sheep. Hoia Baciu is famous worldwide for its alleged paranormal phenomena, such as skin burn sensations or the feeling that you are stalked or that you hear voices.

As many sources indicate, the forest has had a dense paranormal activity for decades. People have witnessed several strange events including ghost sightings, unexplained apparitions, faces appearing in photographs that were not visible with the naked eye, and in the 1970s UFO sightings. The most common weird phenomena in the forest are seeing mysterious lights, hearing female voices, giggling and cases of people being scratched.

Visitors to the forest have reported a strong sense of anxiety and the feeling of being watched. Also, many of the locals who have been brave enough to venture into the forest complained of physical harm, including rashes, nausea, vomiting, migraines, burns, scratches, anxiety, and other unusual sensations.

Moreover, the local vegetation is somehow bizarre in appearance, like something out of a make-believe story with strangely shaped trees, and unexplained charring on tree stumps and branches.