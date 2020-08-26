The hottest shower scenes on Netflix

Many of us can admit the ‘just out of the shower’ look is incredibly attractive. In fact, psychologists back this up by saying the human brain finds the ‘wet look‘ very appealing. While the reason for that is still unknown, many movies and TV series like to include these kinds of scenes that get our hearts racing. But which ones did it best?

A recent survey conducted by a British shower and bathroom producer sought to find out which are the steamiest shower scenes in TV.

To find that out, they asked 3,078 lucky respondents to watch specific episodes where shower scenes were included and measured their heartbeats when said scene appeared on the screen, to see which one is the most heart racing!

Which are the steamiest shower scenes on TV?

The winner of the hottest shower scene is the fairly new Spanish drama Dark Desire, which left many viewers wondering if they were on the site that sounds similar to Prawn Pub rather than Netflix. The bathtub scene between Alma and Dario was particularly raunchy, raising the heartbeats of our respondents to a whopping 103 BPM.

In second place we have none other than Orange Is the New Black. The particular scene that raised the heartbeat of our respondents to 101 BPM is the first shower scene between Alex and Piper which is anything but unforgettable.

Stay alert! Wear a… shower curtain?

In third place we find a scene from Containment which last year we would’ve thought was from a dystopian world, far away from the possibility of happening. However, this is too close to reality for comfort. Nonetheless the scene where Jake and Katie kiss passionately though the shower curtain was voted one of the hottest ever, raising our respondents BPM to 98.

In fourth place we find none other than the beautiful Priyanka Chopra getting down to it in Quantico. The particular shower scene from season 1 managed to get people’s heartbeats to 96 BPM (lucky Nick!)

Riverdale fans will be happy to know the show made it to number five, with the shower scene between Archie and Veronica raising our heartbeats to 95 BPM!

When it comes to number six we cheated a bit, as this scene does not happen in the shower. However, the characters do get pretty wet in the rain (that’s a shower of sorts, right?). The scene we are talking about comes from White Lines and it’s the scene where Laura and Nuno make-out passionately in the rain in the 6th episode of season 1. This scene raised our respondents heart rates to 93 BPM.

I could use a shower too!

These were the famous last words of Derek Shepherd before getting into the steamy shower with none other than Meredith Grey in Grey’s Anatomy. In fact, the steamy scene from season 11 (episode 6), had our hearts racing to a 92 BPM.

In eighth place we find Justin And Brian from Queer as Folk, getting both clean and dirty in the shower in the first episode of season 1, raising our BPM to 91.

Toss a towel to the Witcher!

In number nine we find none other than the Witcher and his beloved sorceress Yennefer sharing a bath together. Whilst this particular scene shows them mostly talking, looking at those beautiful people in the tub was enough to raise our respondent’s heartbeats to 90 BPM.

Lastly, we find a seemingly innocent scene from Stranger Things between Billy and Steve, who are taking a shower together, which was enough for their fans to get hot and sweaty, raising their BPM to 88!