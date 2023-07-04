The immersive exhibition “Bucharest, a Time Capsule” within the annual Neo Art CONNECT (NAC 2023)

Galateca Gallery hosts until July 9th the exhibition “Bucharest, a Time Capsule,” an immersive module created as part of the First Annual Neo Art CONNECT (NAC 2023) art and science event. This special urban poem is designed as a bridge across time, spanning from 1933 to 2033, allegorically capturing the subjective history of the capital city over the past century. NAC 2023 continues in July with 10 exhibitions in Constanța, Iași, Arad, Oradea, Brașov, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Cluj, and Timișoara. Admission for visitors is free.

The concept is developed, curated, and implemented by Anca Boeriu and Andreea Sandu, with historical research conducted by Ana Rubelli. The graphics, which involved the use of artificial intelligence, video mapping, and sound design, are created by Ioana Halunga.

“Bucharest, a Time Capsule” is an immersive module that takes visitors on a fascinating journey through time, providing them with a perspective on the city’s evolution and transformations over the past century. This captivating time travel experience unfolds between the years 1933 and 2033, capturing key moments in Bucharest’s history and exploring the connections between people and the city.

The immersive dome combines various forms of artistic expression, including installation art, digital art, video, artificial intelligence, and audio installation. “Bucharest, a Time Capsule” serves as a metaphor for development and change, starting from the familiar face of the city and engaging in a dialogue with a fabulous but forgotten character, Dina Mihalcea. Miss Romania, the first female lion tamer and actress, her transformation intertwines and metamorphoses with the transformation of the city itself, becoming a symbol of the capital’s evolution.

Until July 9th , visitors are invited to step surprisingly into Bucharest of the year 1933, walking along Calea Victoriei towards Sarindar, gazing at the Universul Palace, and stopping next to the statue of King Carol I, alongside this atypical, nonconformist, and extravagant character.

“Bucharest, a Time Capsule” follows the surprising journey of this character and transforms it together with elements from dozens of everyday buildings, as well as symbolic elements, from chimneys to staircases, into an allegory of the city’s evolution. The sound follows the same path, incorporating contemporary sounds from the city, from traffic to human interactions in the defined space.

The event is organized by Galateca, from June 23rd to July 9th, 2023, in partnership with the Neo Art Romania Cultural Association, and supported by BRD Groupe Société Générale, Fundația9, Fundația România de Mâine, Ghica House, Arcub, ATELIER 030202, Fundația România de Mâine, Goethe Institut, Universitatea Politehnica din București, Creart, Teatrelli, Muzeul Naţional Tehnic “prof. ing. Dimitrie Leonida,” Hotel Caro, Institutul Cervantes, Galateca, Rezidența9, Combinatul Fondului Plastic, Galeria No!Hai Ambasada Creativă, FITS 2023.

Free admission for visitors.