The largest music festival in your living room in support for the medical staff on the frontline against COVID-19

SolidarLocal Festival, also known as “The Largest music festival in your living room” is due online on May 1 and will encompass over 40 concerts performed by Romanian brands and artists, which will be available at SolidarLocal.ro.

The entry ticket represents a donation to “Daruieste Viata” NGO, through iaBilet.ro. The minimum donation is RON 30. Each donor will get a code to use on May 1 to see the gigs online. The streaming platform is provided by vStage.ro. The donation does not included the processing and streaming fee of 4%.

Among the confirmed artists there are Iris, AG Weinberger, Days of Confusion, The Sonic Taste, The Kryptonite Sparks, Toulouse Lautrec, Liviu Teodorescu, Nicole Cherry, Dora Gaitanovici, Jurjak, Valeria Stoica and Les Elephants Bizarres, but more others will be revealed soon.

The gigs will be recorded in advance, they last 10-20 minutes each and will be presented by DJs and MCs from various Romanian radio stations.

“The current crisis has affected many of us, but it’s important not to give up. I wanted to contribute to the efforts that the medical staff is taking (…) and the idea of a festival has somehow come up naturally. I hope it is an opportunity to get people together through music, although from home, and to urge them to do good,” said Bogdan Doltu, co-founder Mixtopia and Maidan Grup.

“#WeMakeItTogether is the message that Daruieste Viata is running its fundraising campaign for the modular hospital and for the medical equipment and devices needed in the fight against COVID-19 (…) Solidarity and responsibility are two important things that we have to prove during this time”, said in her turn Carmen Uscatu, co-founder Daruieste Viata.

Emil Ionescu, General Managing Partner iaBilet.ro stated that the SolidarLocal campaign is coming to continue efforts to equip hospitals. “We are always happy when thoughtful people who want to do good are coming together joining their forces,” he added.

The complete list of artists and the festival programme will be available soon at Facebook SolidarLocal and on the website.