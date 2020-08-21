The Long Night of the Museums due in November this year
“The Long Night of the Museums” is scheduled on November 14 this year, after several museums have got mobilized to hold the event with observing the anti-COVID 19 measures.
So, every museum and cultural organization will be able to welcome visitors if they comply with the safety measures against the coronavirus infection imposed by the Culture and Health ministries. The guidelines will be published on www.noapteamuzeelor.org, in the second half of October.