The Long Night of the Museums due in November this year

“The Long Night of the Museums” is scheduled on November 14 this year, after several museums have got mobilized to hold the event with observing the anti-COVID 19 measures.

So, every museum and cultural organization will be able to welcome visitors if they comply with the safety measures against the coronavirus infection imposed by the Culture and Health ministries. The guidelines will be published on www.noapteamuzeelor.org, in the second half of October.

Initiated by the Ministry of Culture and Communication from France and held under the patronage of UNESCO, the Council of Europe and the International Museum Council, the event is organized in Romania by the National Network of Museums in Romania, luring tens of thousands of visitors every year. Last year, tens of thousands of Bucharesters have visited the museums and public and private cultural spaces all through the night, enjoying tens of exhibitions, art experiments, screenings, dance and theatre plays or concerts.