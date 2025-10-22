The European production M.U.S.I.C. – Magical Urban Sounds In Connection, created by jmEvents, took audiences on a spectacular sonic journey, spanning six countries – Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Austria, Italy, and France – and 18 cities in a tour de force. From east to west, from the golden autumn of Romania and Bulgaria to the mild summer of the French Riviera, from Orthodox to Catholic regions, from concert halls, castles, and historic churches to squares, art galleries, and philharmonics, M.U.S.I.C. brought a vibrant energy to every location, blending jazz and classical music into an electrifying fusion.

Emerging artists and renowned names from Italy, Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary, and Romania formed an eclectic jazz & classical ensemble that captivated Europe. The M.U.S.I.C. tour stopped in Bucharest – Sinaia – Brașov – Sofia – Gabrovo – Pravets – Veliko Tarnovo – Sibiu – Arad – Budapest – Vác – Klagenfurt – Wörthersee – Turin – Asti – Nice – Dunaújváros – Snagov, connecting worlds, styles, and generations.

In iconic venues such as Bucharest Royal Palace, Peleș Castle, Budapest Jazz Club, Kammerlichtspiele Klagenfurt, Turin Cathedral, Gabrovo Palace of Culture, and Arad Philharmonic, artists reimagined legendary works and presented original compositions created specifically for this cultural adventure. Audiences responded with standing ovations, encores, and prolonged applause at every concert.

In addition to the main events, each stop included InterARTive InterACTive workshops in schools, high schools, and universities. These combined live performances, musical storytelling, and active participation, allowing young audiences to discover lesser-known genres, join artists on stage, explore instruments, and even sing alongside them. The If You Care initiative accompanied each event, highlighting ecological awareness and promoting the idea of a green and responsible Europe.

“M.U.S.I.C. was not just a tour, but an invisible thread connecting people, cities, and cultures. When jazz and classical breathe together, the audience doesn’t just listen – they live it.” – Luigi Gageos, M.U.S.I.C. Director.

The final chapter of this musical journey will take place in early winter 2025. For one week, the M.U.S.I.C. tour will visit multiple cities in Romania and Bulgaria, symbolically concluding a project that made Europe resonate in unison.

M.U.S.I.C. is co-funded by the European Union.

The European artistic co-production M.U.S.I.C. was selected through the Creative Europe program from over 1,000 proposals submitted by 39 countries. The project aims to connect communities through music, create lively and accessible experiences, and bring valuable musical genres closer to audiences.