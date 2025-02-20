The Madrigal Choir Announces the 2025 Easter Tour: “Holy Week”
Between April 1 – 17, 2025, the National Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin” will embark on the “Holy Week” Easter Tour, performing in seven cities across Romania and the Republic of Moldova.
The Extraordinary Concert “Holy Week”, conducted by Anna Ungureanu, will be presented in Câmpina, Bacău, Chișinău, Pitești, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Timișoara, and Bucharest.
Special guests include actors Marius Turdeanu and Theo Marton. The event will also feature Cantus Mundi National Program children’s choirs from each host city, who will once again perform alongside the Madrigal Choir.
Tickets and details available on bilete.ro and iticket.md.
A Journey of Emotion and Spiritual Reflection
“The Extraordinary Concert ‘Holy Week’ offers audiences a retrospective of Jesus’ final days. From joy and life to agony and ecstasy, from light to darkness and back to light, spectators will experience a whirlwind of emotions. We are thrilled to bring this performance to cities we haven’t visited in decades and to cross the Prut River to Chișinău for Easter this year.”
— Emil Pantelimon, Manager of the Madrigal Choir & Director of the Show
2025 “Holy Week” Easter Tour Schedule
April 1 | 7:00 PM | Casa Tineretului, Câmpina
April 2 | 7:00 PM | Teatrul de Vară “Radu Beligan,” Bacău
April 6 | 7:00 PM | National Opera and Ballet Theatre “Maria Bieșu,” Chișinău
April 10 | 7:00 PM | Casa de Cultură a Sindicatelor, Pitești
April 11 | 7:00 PM | Casa de Cultură a Sindicatelor, Râmnicu Vâlcea
April 13 | 7:00 PM | Main Hall, National Theatre “Mihai Eminescu,” Timișoara
April 17 | 7:00 PM | Aula Magna, Politehnica University, Bucharest
A Unique Artistic and Spiritual Experience
Designed as an invitation for introspection and rediscovery, the event offers a selection of remarkable Romanian and universal spiritual compositions, featuring works by:
Anton Pann, Nicolae Lungu, Gheorghe Danga, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Krzysztof Penderecki, and Christopher Tin.
The concert is further enriched with:
A unique scenography, with evocative set designs and lighting effects
Dramatic readings from the New Testament Gospels, performed by Marius Turdeanu and Theo Marton
The direction and script of the Extraordinary Concert “Holy Week” are created by Emil Pantelimon, while the scenography is designed by Vladimir Turturica.
Part of the “Marin Constantin 100” Anniversary Program
The Easter Tour is part of the “Marin Constantin 100” anniversary series. In 2025, the Madrigal Choir celebrates the 100th anniversary of the birth of its founder, Marin Constantin (1925–2011), through a year-long series of cultural projects and events.
