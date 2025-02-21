SPARE TIMETHEATER & OPERA

The Magic of Hans Zimmer’s Music Returns to the Romanian Athenaeum

La Chapelle Sauvage Orchestra & Rusanda Panfili will enchant Bucharest on September 28th!

By Romania Journal
An extraordinary event, a tribute to the genius of film music! On September 28, 2025, at 8:00 PM, the Romanian Athenaeum will be the scene of a memorable performance dedicated to the creations of the most influential composer of modern cinema – HANS ZIMMER.

Under the baton of conductor KAREL DE WILDE, the prestigious LA CHAPELLE SAUVAGE orchestra from Belgium will offer the audience a captivating musical journey through the most emblematic soundtracks from memorable films. The guest of honor will be the solo violinist RUSANDA PANFILI – the official violinist of Hans Zimmer Live!

The event takes on an impressive dimension with the presence of Rusanda Panfili, the exceptional violinist who accompanies Hans Zimmer on his famous world tours.

Recognized for her unparalleled virtuosity and passion, Rusanda brings back to the stage of the Romanian Athenaeum the authentic energy and pure emotion that define the music of the master Zimmer.

An exceptional performance that will bring to life the sound universe of musical masterpieces such as: Interstellar, Inception, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King or Gladiator.

La Chapelle Sauvage, an elite orchestra, formed by the most talented young musicians of the moment, will perform for 90 minutes, without a break, the orchestral suites that have transformed each film into an unparalleled sound experience.

Tickets are available on iabilet.ro at the following price categories:

VIP – 629 lei
Category I – 529 lei
Category II – 429 lei
Category III – 329 lei

Hans Zimmer
Winner of two Academy Awards, four Grammy Awards and three Emmy nominations, Hans Zimmer is the name that revolutionized film music. Combining electronic sounds with classical orchestrations, he created soundtracks that defined generations.
From his debut in the music industry and early collaborations with Stanley Myers, to his recognition with Rain Man (1988) and The Lion King (1994), Zimmer has transformed each score into a work of art. Films such as The Dark Knight, Dune, Dunkirk or Man of Steel bear the composer’s unmistakable mark and his unique sound continues to inspire filmmakers and musicians around the world.
La Chapelle Sauvage
Created out of a desire to explore new sonic horizons, the La Chapelle Sauvage orchestra combines classical perfection with a modern vision of musical interpretation. Originally formed as an ensemble of talented young musicians under the guidance of conductor Karel De Wilde, the orchestra quickly conquered international stages, standing out for the versatility and emotional depth of each concert.
A bold approach, a perfect balance between impeccable technique and pure passion – this is the musical signature of La Chapelle Sauvage. With a vast repertoire, ranging from chamber music to grandiose symphonic works, the orchestra frequently collaborates with international soloists and choirs, offering the audience unique artistic experiences.
Romania Journal
