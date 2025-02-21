The Magic of Hans Zimmer’s Music Returns to the Romanian Athenaeum
La Chapelle Sauvage Orchestra & Rusanda Panfili will enchant Bucharest on September 28th!
An extraordinary event, a tribute to the genius of film music! On September 28, 2025, at 8:00 PM, the Romanian Athenaeum will be the scene of a memorable performance dedicated to the creations of the most influential composer of modern cinema – HANS ZIMMER.
Under the baton of conductor KAREL DE WILDE, the prestigious LA CHAPELLE SAUVAGE orchestra from Belgium will offer the audience a captivating musical journey through the most emblematic soundtracks from memorable films. The guest of honor will be the solo violinist RUSANDA PANFILI – the official violinist of Hans Zimmer Live!
The event takes on an impressive dimension with the presence of Rusanda Panfili, the exceptional violinist who accompanies Hans Zimmer on his famous world tours.
Recognized for her unparalleled virtuosity and passion, Rusanda brings back to the stage of the Romanian Athenaeum the authentic energy and pure emotion that define the music of the master Zimmer.
An exceptional performance that will bring to life the sound universe of musical masterpieces such as: Interstellar, Inception, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King or Gladiator.
La Chapelle Sauvage, an elite orchestra, formed by the most talented young musicians of the moment, will perform for 90 minutes, without a break, the orchestral suites that have transformed each film into an unparalleled sound experience.
