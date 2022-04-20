The metaverse’s first “entertainment mall” in Roblox

Telekom Electronic Beats’ metaverse experience with club, cinema, and record store launches on Roblox today

DJ Boris Brejcha to play sets in the club as avatar from April 22-24

Animation art provided by talents incl. Jack Sachs, Haein Kim, and Aleksandra Bokova

Deutsche Telekom first telco to join Roblox.

The Romanian fans of the famous Roblox game now have a new attraction on their favourite platform, with Telekom launching a real “mall of entertainment” in the metaverse. Telekom is the first telecoms company to create a metaverse experience on Roblox.

It is called Beatland, a virtual complex consisting of a club, a music store, a cinema and a Telekom shop, all available in Roblox. In addition to the club experience, users can also buy digital items from the record shop and watch animated short films from selected artists in the cinema area.

With the launch of Beatland, Telekom Romania Mobile wants to get closer to its target audiences, namely Generation Z and Gen Alpha, so it is going with its virtual presence where these consumers of both media and mobile services are.

“Because we are committed to providing Romanians with Mobil the way they want it, simply and correctly, Telekom Mobile puts all their communication and entertainment needs at the centre of its concerns. We want the most beautiful and attractive interaction with young media and telecom users, who can now enjoy the same multimedia experience in Roblox as any other player, anywhere else. We invite the more than 500,000 Romanian Roblox users to Beatland, where they will be able to listen to music and spend quality time in the metaverse,” says Ruxandra Rău, Brand and Communications Director Telekom Romania Mobile Communications S.A.

To celebrate the launch, Telekom has prepared under the Telekom Electronic Beats brand an unprecedented party in the Beatland entertainment mall in Roblox, to which all fans of the game and beyond are invited.

DJ and producer Boris Brejcha will be mixing live in the virtual club from 22-24 April.

Boris Brejcha, a DJ who has frequently played live in Europe, the US and South America, will be behind the desk in the Beatland club as an avatar every hour from Friday 22 April at 20.00 until Sunday 24 April.

Interaction and gamification

Users can actively engage in “Beatland” role-playing, on www.roblox.com/beatland, including applying for various virtual jobs in the “Beatland” world, such as record store manager, promoter or club bouncer in avatar form. Users can buy different outfits for their avatars and various digital items (“verch”) in the record shop and Telekom Shop using earned Beat Coins, a virtual currency used within the “Beatland” metaverse that is earned by completing activities. The proceeds, made from the sale of virtual coins, are then used to expand and improve the world of “Beatland”. Visitors to the cinema can watch short films by Haein Kim and Aleksandra Bokova, aimed at raising awareness of socially relevant topics.

The world of “Beatland” was developed by Sweden’s The Gang, one of the world’s leading Roblox creative studios, in collaboration with Berlin-based art director and design studio Yukiko and animation artist Jack Sachs. The team worked closely with FSM (German Association for Voluntary Self-Regulation of Digital Media Service Providers) to create a virtual world where safety is the key objective. As a result, the metaverse experience brings together young people from all over the world to experience music culture in a completely new way.

“With Telekom Electronic Beats , we have been at the interface between culture and technology for more than 20 years now. And I’m very proud that we’ve managed to keep pace with the dynamism of creative industries while also retaining the initial character of the program. One of the most exciting innovations at the moment is definitely the metaverse and the rediscovered trend towards avatars and the virtual music experience,” explains Wolfgang Kampbartold, VP International Market Communications at Deutsche Telekom. “With a wonderful creative team, we have managed to create a unique virtual space that we also want to use for further club events in the future to complement our real-world programs. I’m very excited to see how the audience will fill our virtual club with life and I’m looking forward to this new experience.”