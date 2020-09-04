The Most Instagrammed Book Covers of All Time

To Kill A Mockingbird is the most instagrammed book cover of all time with 175,564 posts on Instagram

Did you really read a book if you didn’t post about it online? With National Read A Book Day almost amongst us (September 6th) OnBuy’s book department was interested to determine which book covers people just couldn’t help but share with their followers.

Taking the title of books, from classics to recent favourites, OnBuy’s book department were able to analyse Instagram hashtags in a bid to find the most instagrammed covers of all time.

After surveying 2,201 people, OnBuy’s book department found that 44% of us aren’t afraid to admit that we have picked a book based solely on its cover, so which Insta-worthy books are making it onto our instagram feed?

At the top of the list is the 1960 classic To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee, with over 175,564 posts on Instagram of the book cover. With an average online rating of 4.28 and over 40 million estimated copies sold, it’s no surprise that this book placed first! To Kill A Mockingbird explores the roots of human behaviour and has been described as heart-wrenching, moving and gripping by readers.

Following in second is Heir of Fire by Sarah J. Maas with a whopping 148,134 posts of the cover on Instagram. This book was originally published in 2014 and the storyline follows Celaena who, after surviving heartbreak and deadly situations, must travel to a new land to confront her darkest truth.

If you are a fan of romance Eleanor and Park, which came in third place, may be for you. The 2013 hit currently has 84,099 posts on Instagram and held the title of New York Times bestseller in 2013. Written by Rainbow Rowell, Eleanor and Park is a favourite amongst young adults across the globe.

In fourth place is 1Q84 by Haruki Murakami (68,068), followed by The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger (47,598)) and A Dance with Dragons by George R.R. Martin (28,165).

In seventh place is I Am Malala: The Story of the Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban, with 24, 823 posts of the cover on Instagram currently.

This book tells the remarkable tale of a family that had their life uprooted by global terrorism and Malala’s fight for girl’s education using anecdotes.

Taking eight place is A Tale of Two Cities by none other than Charles Dickens. This classic currently has 22,617 posts on Instagram and is one for people who love historical books. Set during the French Revolution, this novel tells the story of a doctor and his 18-year imprisonment in the Bastille.

Completing the top 10 is To the Lighthouse by Virginia Woolf in ninth place (17,730) and The Casual Vacancy by J.K. Rowling (17,341).

Which Book Series is the Most Instagrammed?

As well as looking at the most instagrammed book covers, OnBuy’s book department looked at which popular book series covers are the most instagrammed. Unsurprisingly at the top of the list was the Harry Potter series with a staggering 422,880 posts of the covers on instagram. Despite Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first book in the series, being published in 1997 it is still a huge hit with readers today.

Following behind is everyone’s favourite film and series adaptations of the books Outlander (26,309), Twilight (21,859), Game of thrones (17,053) and Percy Jackson (15,415).

What book genre and cover colours are the most instagrammable?

They also found that the most common book genres we like to post about reading are romance (31%), young adult (29%), historical fiction (26%), fantasy (25%) and science fiction (19%).

The most common colour used among these Instagrammable book covers is red, 52% of the covers featured this bold colour. Red often conveys feelings of passion, anger and love so it makes sense that this colour is often chosen.

The second most popular colour was black (44%). Black can translate a range of emotions from mystery to death, but it also helps with playing off colours another might pick. Green came in third place (38%) as the most popular book cover colour choice, green is associated with nature, balance and growth and often fantasy and supernatural books.