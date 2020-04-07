The most popular Disney classic in each European country. Which is preferred in Romania?

With Disney+ recently launching in several European countries, the online streaming service will provide people with some much-needed entertainment during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Interested in pop culture, OnBuy.com utilised analytics tool Ahrefs, to discover which classic animated Disney movies are the most popular in 42 different European countries.

So, they found that Aladdin (1992) is the most popular classic animated Disney film in Europe, topping the list in 14 countries – this includes major powerhouses such as Belgium, France, Germany and Italy.

The iconic Lion King (1994) is the favourite classic animated Disney movie in 10 European countries, such as the United Kingdom and Netherlands.

Interestingly, the 1991 version of Beauty and the Beast is the most loved Disney classic animated film in seven European countries.

Moreover, Tarzan (1999) has swung his way to the top in Moldova, Romania and Slovakia.

There are some niche picks in certain European countries. For instance, Peter Pan (1953) is the favourite classic animated Disney movie in Cyprus. Whilst the same is true for Jungle Book (1967) in Montenegro, Mulan 1998 (Poland), Cinderella 1950 (Lithuania).



Cas Paton, Managing Director of OnBuy.com commented: “Disney has become so integral to pop-culture. From theme parks to merchandise, everything they do becomes a major spectacle. Much of Disney’s success and acclaim has come from the animated movies they started making back in the late 1930s, creating an endless number of classics which were captivating and visually ahead of their time. To their credit, these movies continue to resonate with audiences from different generations and this research certainly shows which classic animated Disney titles are the most popular in different parts of Europe. With some very surprising results”.

The research analysed all the titles below for 42 different European countries:

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), Pinocchio (1940), Fantasia (1940), Dumbo 1(941), Bambi (1942), Cinderella (1950), Alice in Wonderland (1951), Peter Pan (1953), Lady and the Tramp (1955), Sleeping Beauty (1959), 101 Dalmatians (1961), Sword in the Stone (1963), Jungle Book (1967), Aristocats (1970), Winnie the Pooh (1977), Fox and the Hound (1981), Little Mermaid (1989), Beauty and the Beast (1991), Aladdin (1992), Lion King (1994), Pocahontas (1995), Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996), Hercules (1997), Mulan (1998) and Tarzan (1999).

The following European countries have not been considered in the research, due to insufficient data: Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein and San Marino.