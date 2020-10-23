The Netherlands, the guest country of Animest.15

Seductive and revolutionary, the industry of the Dutch animation has developed at an impressive pace in the past 100 years, conquering the juries of the grand festivals through daring approaches and groundbreaking techniques. It is also the the Dutch cartoon industry that gave life to the first animated commercials, generating a real revolution in advertising.

A wide retrospective dedicated to the major influence that the Dutch animation has had throughout history over the creative industry will be presented at the 15th edition of Animest, through the festival’s streaming platform, during November 9-15.

The section dedicated to the Dutch animation comprises 41 short films and an exceptional documentary feature film about a pioneer of animation. The short films are curated by film historian Metter Peters on the occasion of the Dutch animations’ centennial celebrated last year and they are selected by the Kaboom cartoon festival in Amsterdam.

Since the beginning, the Dutch cartoonists have got involved in partnerships with producers, distributors and film directors all over the world, which prompted an impressive number of international co-productions.

A special touch is yet the approach of some bold topic, such as the LBGT+, gender equality and anxieties that the contemporary society is facing, as presented by those 11 short films rejoined under the title Dutch Identities, produced during 1973 and 2019, which are selected for Animest by the main producer of Kaboom festival, Maarten van Gageldonk.

Cartoons lovers who want to explore the beginnings of the Dutch creativity will discover an impressive collection of archive films in the Dutch Classics: life philosophies programme. There are 7 stories that will accompany the spectators on a 80-minute journey aboard the time machine. Among those films there is Father and Daughter (directed by Michael Dudok de Wit), Oscar winner for the best animation film.

The first Dutch commercial will be available in the programme Dutch Classics: musical encounters, a complex musical adventure that includes the animated video clips that made history.

The section Dutch Classics: fun for kids is a selection of 6 animated short films for children, produced during 1944 and 2017. The shorts in the Dutch Classics: characters programme are also spectacular.

Introduced in 2014 at the Annecy festival and awarded with the Golden Orchid, the documentary The Disney of Duivendrecht (A Businessman’s Idea of an Artist) tells the less known story artist and producer Joop Geesink, a pioneer of the puppet cartoons that conquered the entire world during 1940 and 1970.

The Netherlands will be represented at Animest by Wouter Jansen, former designer of Go Short festival and cartoonist Albert ‘t Hooft. Both guests will talk during the festivals about the situation of the Dutch animation industry.

The retrospective of the Dutch animation films is supported by the The Netherlands’ Embassy to Romania.

Passes and tickets for Animest.15 will be soon available at www.animest.ro.