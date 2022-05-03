The new Israeli cinema, in the pipeline at # TIFF2022

The new Israeli cinema will be the focus of the 21st edition of the Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF) this year. The program includes powerful films and documentaries, a fascinating series, but also meetings with directors, industry professionals and officials who will enter into dialogue with the public in Cluj-Napoca, between June 17 and 26. Focus Israel at TIFF2022 is made with the support of the Israeli Embassy in Romania.

Winner of the Jury Prize at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, Ahed’s Knee, is a brave story about political censorship, but also about the mother-son relationship, against the background of a divided country. A must-see signed by one of the most prominent Israeli filmmakers of today: Nadav Lapid. The director won the Golden Bear in Berlin in 2019 for the film Synonyms.

Focus Israel will bring to Cluj the latest production signed by director Eran Kolirin, invited to the festival in 2012. Israel’s proposal for the Oscar 2021, Let It Be Morning explores the situation of the Arab population in Israel in a comic and acidic way, following a man’s attempt to return home after his hometown, which he visits to attend his brother’s wedding, is surrounded by an army overnight and caught in a lockdown. The film premiered at Cannes in the Un Certain Regard section.

The list of Israeli guests at TIFF 2022 is opened by director Yair Qedar, who will present at the festival the documentary The Fourth Window, about the life and work of the legendary writer Amos Oz, a symbol of Israeli consciousness. Based on archive footage, as well as interviews with Oz’s official biographer, family members, or famous readers such as Natalie Portman, Qedar captures the writer’s life in The Fourth Window, marked by many tragedies and unparalleled success.

Known to the TIFF audience for documentaries like Jonathan Agassi Saved My Life, Who’s Gonna Love Me Now? or Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance, together with his adoptive family, to get to know his biological parents.

The audience will also have the opportunity to enter into dialogue with Orit Fouks Rotem, the director of Cinema Sabaya, winner of the Debut Award at the Jerusalem Film Festival 2021. A provocative film, Cinema Sabaya follows the dynamics of a group of Arab and Jewish women participating in a film workshop, a space where their traditional beliefs clash only to find a way of understanding.

The controversial The Round Number, the latest documentary by director David Fisher, questions the way the six million figure was determined, defining the total number of Holocaust victims. The son of survivors of the greatest human tragedy, the filmmaker interviews historians, teachers and political figures in an effort to find answers.

The list of novelties proposed by the Israeli directors continues with That Orchestra with the Broken Instruments (directed by Yuval Hameiri), the documentary that follows a unique musical experiment. 100 instrumentalists, professionals and amateurs, came together to organize a concert. They speak different languages ​​and belong to different generations. They have one thing in common: they all play broken instruments. The result of their exercise turns into an impressive musical performance, which proves that from objects we would be tempted to abandon, we can build wonderful things.

The Jerusalem Post writes about Image of Victory, Avi Nesher’s film, that it is “a triumph of cinema.” -Nizanim’s Kibbutz is conquered by Egyptian forces, a team of volunteers tries to free him.The story is told from two points of view: of an Egyptian propaganda film director and the kibbutz community.

A US-Israeli production will also be included in the Film Food: Breaking Bread section (directed by Beth Elise Hawk) following the first Muslim woman to win the Master Chef show in Israel. Dr. Nof Atamna-Ismaeel aims not only to cook well, but to bring about change in society through food. The film will be followed by a traditional dinner. Film Food tickets will go on sale soon.

Sad City Girls is one of the most popular Israeli TV series in recent years. Selected at the Cannes International Series Festival in 2021 and created by a trio of Israeli television stars (Rivka Allen, Talya Lavie and Shir Reuven), Sad City Girls tells the story of a friendship between two young women from Tel Aviv today. Sexy, dramatic, funny, their relationship is under scrutiny. 3 episodes of the series will be screened at TIFF in the Va Urma section, dedicated to binging enthusiasts.