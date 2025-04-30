“The New Year That Never Was” Wins Big at 2025 Gopo Awards

The New Year That Never Was (dir. Bogdan Mureșanu) was named Best Film at the 19th edition of the Gopo Awards, held Tuesday evening at the “Ion Caramitru” Hall of the National Theatre “I.L. Caragiale” in Bucharest. The glamorous event celebrated the standout achievements of Romanian cinema from the past year with emotional speeches, tributes to filmmakers, live music, and plenty of humor.

The evening’s highlights will air on Thursday, May 1, at 22:15 on PRO Cinema.

Hosted for the second consecutive year by stand-up comedian Claudiu Teohari (Teo), the ceremony welcomed over 900 guests to the red carpet. Notable attendees included actors Tudor Chirilă, Rodica Mandache, Ana Ularu, Dana Rogoz, Adela Popescu, Claudiu Bleonț, Mihai Călin, Ioana Pavelescu, Pavel Bartoș, Monica Bârlădeanu, Olimpia Melinte, Magda Catone, and Alexandru Ion, along with directors Tudor Giurgiu, Bogdan Mureșanu, Stere Gulea, and Emanuel Pârvu. Artists Ada Milea, Cojo, and Mara performed live, and a special in memoriam moment honored director Mircea Veroiu.

Directed and produced by Bogdan Mureșanu, The New Year That Never Was won Best Film following a vote by more than 800 industry professionals. The film claimed a total of 10 trophies.

Key Gopo 2025 Winners:

Best Actress in a Leading Role (sponsored by Aqua Carpatica): Nicoleta Hâncu, The New Year That Never Was

Best Actor in a Leading Role (sponsored by Promenada Mall Bucharest): Adrian Văncică, The New Year That Never Was

Best Director (sponsored by Banca Transilvania): Bogdan Mureșanu, The New Year That Never Was

Best Supporting Actress : Alina Berzunțeanu, Three Kilometers to the End of the World

Best Supporting Actor : Ciprian Chiricheș, Holy Week

Best Screenplay (sponsored by Dacin Sara): Bogdan Mureșanu, The New Year That Never Was

Best Cinematography : Andrei Butică, Holy Week

Best Costume Design (sponsored by Cellini): Viorica Petrovici, Holy Week

Best Set Design : Iulia and Victor Fulicea, The New Year That Never Was

Best Documentary : Alice ON & OFF, directed by Isabela Tent

Young Hope Award (sponsored by Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim): Ciprian Chiujdea, Three Kilometers to the End of the World

Best Short Film : Tik-tok Cowboy, directed by Ștefan Anastaseu

Best European Film : The Zone of Interest (dir. Jonathan Glazer, UK), distributed by Bad Unicorn

Audience Award for Box Office Success: Buzz House: The Movie (dir. Florin Babei)

Lifetime Achievement and Special Awards:

Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by Apa Nova – a Veolia company): Ioana Pavelescu

Lifetime Achievement Award : Dan Pița

Lifetime Career Award (sponsored by Sector 2 City Hall): Florin Mihăilescu

Special Award: Ion Olteanu (Lighting Director)

Full list of winners available at: https://premiilegopo.ro

The Gopo Awards Gala is organized by the Romanian Film Promotion Association with the support of the National Film Center, Dacin Sara, and Babel Communications.