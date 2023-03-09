The newest festival that highlights the oaks in Romania this summer

“Cobor printre stejari/Descent between the oaks”, the newest festival that highlights the oaks, will take place on June 3-4, in the village of Cobor, in Brașov county.

The event is organized by the Conservation Carpathia Foundation, with the support of the OAK Foundation, and highlights the ancient meadows with centuries-old oaks in the area of ​​the village of Cobor, but also those where the oaks are coming back through the efforts of the foundation. The festival is an experience that includes hikes, concerts, guided tours, but also the 2nd edition of the Carpathia Bike Tour, an event dedicated to cycling enthusiasts.

“Descent between the oaks” is the meeting place between the old and the new, between the oaks that have been preserved in the area for hundreds of years, but also the young oaks that take root here, in an ecological reconstruction project started by the Conservation Carpathia Foundation in year 2019.

More than 550 saplings of sessile oak (Quercus petraea) have found their place here, another 150 will be planted in the spring of this year. The village of Cobor, one of the oldest Transylvanian villages, is located in the middle of these oak pastures, unique in Europe, within a radius of 20 km.

The festival is an invitation to discover these natural values ​​through hiking in the areas with centuries-old oak trees, tours through the old Transylvanian village, tours to the Cobor Biodiversity Farm and to the meadows where the new oak saplings take root.

Evenings are dedicated to dancing and good music. At the Cobor Biodiversity Farm, in the courtyard of the guest houses, Mădălina Pavăl and the Orchestra will play, as well as Simion Bogdan Mihai and the Mătase Fiddlers.

The festival is due on June 3-4 at the Biodoversity Farm in Cobor, Brașov county, with tickets available at iabilet.ro.

Pedalling on the Carpathia Bike Tour

On June 3, during the festival, the second edition of the Carpathia Bike Tour will take place, an event dedicated to cycling enthusiasts. The Carpathia Bike Tour invites riders this time on shady forest roads, hills and roads without much traffic. And this time the tour starts from Cetatea Rupea, and the 60 km route goes to Homorod, Ungra and Crihalma. Arrive at Cobor Biodiversity Farm for brunch, visit the village and farm and continue to Jibert, Dacia to reach Rupea Citadel again. Cyclists who have dosed their energy well are expected in the evening at Mădălina Pavăl’s concert.

The ticket costs 50 lei and can be purchased at iabilet.ro.