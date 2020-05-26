The Nightingales’ Night to be marked online in Romania this weekend

The Romanian Ornithological Society (SOR) is holding the 8th edition of the Nightingales’ Night on Saturday, May 30. The most relaxing ‘battle’ between birds and humans is held online this year, due the COVID-19 pandemic, and can be watched on the Facebook page of SOR and on the pages of the society’s subsidiaries in Cluj, Sibiu and Iasi.

The Nightingales’ Night is a event that brings people closer to birds and nature through music, while being a tribute paid to art and nature altogether.

“The recipe of the event remains the same like in the previous years. Even if we cannot meet in the very heart of nature due to the restrictions imposed by authorities, we’re still going to enjoy birds and music, this time, online. Among the surprises in store for the 2020 online edition there are an ornithological virtual tour, (…) a classic music concert, with some of the opera arias performed by 9 artists from Bucharest and Cluj being inspired by birds. The online event will also include a watercolor painting display,” said the coordinator of the project”, Dora Domșa.

The full programme on May 30



10:00hrs – Watercolor painting display

13:00hrs – Ornithological guided virtual tour

19:00hrs – Classical concert, with arias by Camille Saint-Saens, Frédéric Chopin, Vittorio Monti, Béla Bartók, Ludwig van Beethoven, Maurice Ravel, Camille Saint Saëns, Antonio Vivaldi.

The history of Nightingales’ Night

The first edition of the event in Romania has initially taken place only in Cluj, but the concerts eventually reached Bucharest, Sibiu and Iasi, as well.

The Nightingales’ Night event was born in UK, when cello player Beatrice Harrison convinced BBC radio broadcaster to air the first live transmission of a duet performed by the artist with the nightingales in her garden on May 19, 1924.