The Nordic Film Festival returns this weekend

NORDIC FILM FESTIVAL invites all lovers of Nordic cinema to its third edition this weekend. The festival will start on Thursday, September 22, at 18:30, and the screenings will continue until Sunday, September 25, offering moviegoers a varied program that includes comedy, drama, thriller, historical film, but also animations for children. The festival takes place in Bucharest, at Cinema Elvire Popesco in Bd. Dacia, No. 77.

The programme includes 14 multi-award winning feature films, subtitled in Romanian, through which #NordicFF brings to the fore atypical and unique cinematic perspectives, which celebrate the diversity of artistic forms and visions approached by filmmakers from all five Nordic countries: Denmark, Finland , Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

“We want the Nordic Film Festival to represent a break from everyday life, an oasis of culture and humanism in a troubled time in Europe. We chose to organize the Nordic Film Festival again because European cultural ties must not end, and a film festival in the red would be a real plunge into the abyss in a cultural industry that shows little signs of recovery anyway,” says Vlad Rotaru, the Artistic Director of the festival.

The festival is organized with the support of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark in Romania, the Embassy of the Republic of Finland in Romania, the Consulate of the Republic of Iceland in Romania, the Embassy of the Kingdom of Norway in Romania and the Embassy of Sweden in Bucharest.

FESTIVAL PROGRAM

Thursday / September 22 / 18:30hrs

RUN UJE RUN / Comedy-Drama/ Sweden / 2020

Duration: 1h 18m

Direction: Henrik Schyffert.

Thursday / September 22/ 20:30hrs

WILDLAND / Thriller / Denmark / 2020

Duration: 1h 29m

Direction: Jeanette Nordahl

Friday / September 23/ 18:30hrs

THE BLIND MAN WHO DID NOT WANT TO SEE TITANIC / Drama / Finland / 2021

Duration: 1h 22m

Direction: Teemu Nikki

Friday / September 23/20:30hrs

HOPE / Drama / Norway / 2020

Duration: 2h 5m

Direction: Maria Sødahl

Saturday / September 24 / 11:00hrs

DREAMBUILDERS / Animation / Denmark / 2020

Duration: 1h 21m

Direction: Kim Hagen Jensen, Tonni Zinck

Saturday / September 24 / 13:00hrs

SUPERFURBALL / Animation / Finland / 2019

Duration: 1h 26m

Direction: Joona Tena

Saturday / September 24 / 15:00hrs

OUT STEALING HORSES / Drama Mystery/ Norway / 2020

Duration: 1h58m

Direction: Hans Petter Moland

Saturday / September 24 / 17:30hrs

TOVE / Drama-Biopic / Finland / 2020

Duration: 1h 43m

Direction: Zaida Bergroth

Saturday / September 24 /20:00hrs

BEWARE OF CHILDREN / Drama / Norway / 2020

Duration: 2h37m

Direction: Dag Johan Haugerud

Sunday/ September 25 / 11:00hrs

THOR / Animation/ Iceland / 2011

Duration: 1h 22m

Direction: Óskar Jónasson

Sunday/ September 25/ 12:45hrs

TIGERS / Drama-Biopic / Sweden/ 2020

Duration: 1h 56m

Direction: Ronnie Sandahl.

Sunday/ September 25/ 15:00hrs

ERNA AT WAR / Historical / Denmark / 2020

Duration: 1h 45m

Direction: Henrik Ruben Genz

Sunday/ September 25/17:30hrs

MY DAD, MARIANNE / Comedy-Drama / Sweden / 2020

Duration: 1h 50m

Direction: Mårten Klingberg

Sunday/ September 25/20:00hrs

AGNES JOY / Drama / Iceland/ 2019

Duration: 1h 32m

Direction: Silja Hauksdóttir