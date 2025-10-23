Exhibition at OAR Bucharest and guided tours dedicated to the city’s memory

October 27 – November 4, 2025 | Opening: October 27, 6:30 PM | OAR Bucharest

Guided tours: October 26 and November 1, 11:00 AM, starting from Grădina Icoanei Park

Under layers of paint, plaster and oblivion, the facades of old houses in Bucharest still retain discreet traces of a city that was once alive, orderly and proud of itself.

The project, organized by the Historical Tourism association, “Old House Nameplates of Old Bucharest – a Forgotten Urban History”, funded by the Architectural Stamp of the Order of Architects of Romania, aims to bring these silent testimonies back to the public’s attention – old nameplates with street names, administrative numbers, insurance or property signs – that tell stories about the urban identity of the capital before 1950.

Between October 27 and November 4, 2025, the headquarters of the Order of Architects of Romania – Bucharest Branch (32 Sfântul Constantin Street, basement) will host the exhibition “The Old House Plaques of Bucharest’s Past”, offering a visual and documentary journey into the city’s hidden history.

The official opening will take place on October 27, at 6:30 PM, at OAR Bucharest.

The event will be complemented by two guided tours through historical areas of the city, held on October 26 and November 1, starting from Grădina Icoanei Park at 11:00 AM. Participants will have the chance to discover in situ the stories of these plaques and their urban context.

The exhibition is also part of the 4th edition of Bucharest Graphic Days, hosted at the National Theatre of Bucharest.

Through field research, photography, and digital documentation, the project identifies and maps Bucharest’s old house plaques, offering the public a unique perspective on how the city was once organized, insured, and administered.

Each plaque — whether painted in the colors of the former city sectors (Green, Red, Yellow, Blue, Black), or bearing the marks of historic insurance companies such as Naționala Bucuresci or Societatea Dacia, or reflecting the post-nationalization era through the emblem I.A.L. – Housing Administration Enterprise — becomes a fragment of urban memory, a tangible remnant of a vanished world.

- Advertisement -

“These plaques may lack the shine of marble, but they tell stories about the everyday life of a city in full modernization — about lost urban identities and a sense of belonging,” says architect Dorothe Hasnaș, the project coordinator.

“Through this initiative, we aim to give back to Bucharest’s residents a piece of the city’s memory, inviting them to look more closely at old façades and the details that give meaning to history,” adds Ciprian Plăiașu, historian and president of the Historical Tourism Association.

Resources and Further Reading

Articles published on the platform casemarcate.ro complement the project’s visual research, exploring topics such as:

The evolution of Bucharest’s sanitation system (1890–1932)

The history of insurance in Romania – from the Fire Insurance House to the free market

Plaques, inscriptions, and urban stories

The transformation of Bucharest’s administration – from guilds to modern sectors

Nationalization and the disappearance of private property after 1950

Event Details

Exhibition: The Old House Plaques of Bucharest’s Past – A Forgotten Urban History

Dates: October 27 – November 4, 2025

Opening: October 27, 6:30 PM, OAR Bucharest

Guided tours: October 26 and November 1, 11:00 AM, starting from Grădina Icoanei Park

Organizer: Asociația Turism Istoric

Funding: Architecture Stamp, Order of Architects of Romania

Website: www.casemarcate.ro