The oldest cafe in Bucharest is reopening

In the Capital’s Old Town, in a historic building, attested in 1812 and deeply integrated in the story, culture and art of the city, the oldest cafe in the Capital, under the name Cafeneaua Veche 9, reopens on November 4.

In its heyday, the Old Cafe, once a meeting place for the elite, hosted personalities such as Mihai Eminescu, Ion Luca Caragiale or even King Carol II.

Cafeneaua Veche was the place where Mihai Eminescu enjoyed his coffee, at that time he was Editor-in-Chief of the Timpul publication, whose headquarters, Hotel Universal, was on Covaci street, right next to the place where from now on the refined coffee and complex menus are enjoyed by Bucharesters.

The culture and heritage of the place attracted investors in an ambitious project, which involved the renovation and reopening to the public of Bucharest’s oldest cafe.

The restaurant in the Old Center aims to express the passion for the city, its history and culture, but also the modern spirit, reflected in the refined selection of the menu.

More information are available on facebook.com/CafeneauaVeche9 and cafeneauaveche9.ro/.