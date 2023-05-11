The Poetry Tram. What is the route for the third edition?

A poetic summer is starting in Timișoara! The 3rd edition of the Poetry Tram is an invitation to the general public to enjoy five multidisciplinary journeys on the tram drawn by artist Dan Perjovschi on June 3rd and 4th. The journeys offer the opportunity to enter into the world of contemporary poetry and the city, but also mean musical moments and stories on three different routes with the aim of creating a unique experience for rediscovering reading and reconnecting with Timișoara. The Poetry Tram is a project of the ”Art doesn’t bite” (“Arta Nu Mușcă”) Association.

Next, the poetry station! The five urban-poetic journeys will focus on 5 well-known and acclaimed poets: Svetlana Cârstean, Moni Stănilă, Alina Purcaru, Radu Vancu and Andrei Dosa; each of them will have two hours of reading and discussion, moderated by Raisa Beicu, a journalist, content creator and culture enthusiast.

The Poetry Tram has a very special weekend programme, with no stops at stations on its way, as follows:

June 3rd, 12:00. Special guest: Svetlana Cârstean

June 3rd, 14:30. Special guest: Moni Stănilă

June 3rd, 17:00. Special guest: Alina Purcaru

June 4th, 12:00. Special guest: Radu Vancu

June 4th, 14:30. Special guest: Andrei Dosa.

All departures are from Depot (Dâmboviței Avenue, no. 67) and back, following 3 routes. Public access is free of charge and is limited to the number of places available to those who register by emailing curaj@artanumusca.ro. Participants are asked to specify the desired route and how they would describe Timișoara in 2 words. Their vision of the city will help create a collective poem that will be published after the event.

During these unique journeys, the public will also be able to learn exciting information about Timișoara from the historical guide Marius Daniel Igna, who will accompany the participants during the two days of the event. Moreover, the whole cultural experience will be enriched by musical recitals by local artists: Andrei Mihail Radu and Abel Chircă on violin, Csaba Zsolt Maksay on cello, Alexandra Mahu and Bogdan Preda on flute.

“After 2 editions in Bucharest, I wanted the project to travel to other parts of the country, where the public is less exposed to events dedicated to poetry. It is a great joy to come to Timișoara, as the project has already been validated and included in the European cultural capital’s programme, but also because the first tramway in Romania was operating in this city.

We are preparing a unique experience for the 300 passengers in the 5 rides, so that people will feel they are stepping into another world, thanks to a special floral installation, books and other surprises, where they can leave their worries aside and reconnect emotionally with the city they live in and with reading”, said Loredana Munteanu, founder of the “Arta Nu Mușcă” Association and organizer of the Poetry Tram event.

With 2 previous editions held in Bucharest, the Poetry Tram changes course for this year’s edition and stops in Timișoara. The project is part of The National Cultural Programme “Timișoara – European Capital of Culture in 2023” and is funded by the Grow Timișoara 2023 programme, implemented by the Timișoara City Project Centre, with funds allocated from the state budget, through the Ministry of Culture budget.

You can find the entire programme, information about the invited poets and the guided route, here.