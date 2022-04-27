“The Potemkinists” by Radu Jude has its world premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival

The short film “Potemkinists” directed by Radu Jude will have its world premiere next month at the 75th edition of the Cannes International Film Festival (May 17-28, 2022).

The production was selected in the program Quinzaine des Réalisateurs, a parallel section of the prestigious festival.

The film written and directed by Radu Jude starts from the defiant gesture against Russia made in 1905 by the sailors from the Potemkin Cruiser, who received political asylum in Romania. In 2021, a sculptor (played by Alexandru Dabija) is trying to make a work inspired by this event.

“Potemkinists” is a comedy about art, history, memory and cinema, described by film critic Andrei Gorzo as “a sketch of Caragiale crossed with a video essay by Mark Rappaport”.

The producer of the short film is Ada Solomon, and the executive producer, Diana Caravia. The image is signed by Marius Panduru, the editing by Cătălin Cristuțiu, and the sound by Titi Fleancu. The design and sound mix are done by Marius Leftărache, the costumes, by Cireșica Cuciuc, the hair and makeup, by Bianca Boeroiu.”Potemkinists” is a microFILM production with the support of the National Center of Cinematography.

Radu Jude was also present at Cannes, also in the Quinzaine des Réalisateurs section, in 2014, with “It Can Pass Through the Wall”, awarded with Prix Illy, special mention, but also in 2013 with the short film “Shadow of a Cloud”.

Director and screenwriter Radu Jude won the CICAE Award at the Berlinale in 2009 with his debut feature film, “The Happiest Girl in the World”, Berlin Forum section.

The movie “Aferim!” (2015) brought him the Silver Bear for best directing. It was followed by “Scarred Hearts” (2016), which was awarded two prizes at the Locarno IFF and for which Radu Jude received the trophy for directing at Mar del Plata, the documentary “Dead Nation” (2017) and the feature film “I do not care if We Go Down in History as Barbarians” (2018), the first Romanian film to be awarded the Crystal Globe at the Karlovy Vary Festival.