The restoration of the historic mural in the Hall of the Academy of Economic Studies completed

One United Properties, a green developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate in Romania, supported the restoration of the largest interior mural in our country, the famous mural in the Aula Magna of the Academy Palace of Economic Studies in Bucharest (ASE). “History of the Romanian commerce”, a mural made by the artist Cecilia Cuţescu-Storck 88 years ago, is unique in its design, with an area of over 100 square meters. The restoration began in the fall of 2021 and was completed in March 2022, and on April 6, on University Day, the unveiling of the restored painting took place.

“One United Properties has chosen to support an important initiative of the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest at an important moment in which ASE opens the events dedicated to the 110th anniversary of the university. It is a joy for us to be part of the story of restoring and preserving a work of art that has become a symbol. We want to continue to be involved in such actions supporting education, but also cultural heritage, which future generations deserve to enjoy”, said Andrei Diaconescu, co-founder of One United Properties.

The restoration of the mural in the Great Hall of the Academy of Economic Studies, possible with the support of One United Properties, is dedicated to the 110th anniversary of the University. The project completely restored this emblematic work and was coordinated by the renowned specialist, prof. Univ. dr. Maria Dumbrăviceanu, from the National University of Arts Bucharest, Department of Conservation and Restoration.

“We are happy to be able to teach today to the generations to come and proudly admire, over the years, the unique beauty of the famous „History of the Romanian commerce” mural, in the AULA MAGNA of the ASE Palace. Made by Cecilia Cuțescu-Storck, the painting is a symbol over time of the first economic university in our country. It was restored to its original beauty through a necessary, thorough, and complex restoration procedure, fully supported by our Platinum Partner, One United Properties, whom we thank for their generosity and openness to the university environment, towards the beautiful and the everlasting, towards true values. Thus, the message transmitted promotes education, respect for beauty, history, and for society”, added Prof. univ. dr. Nicolae Istudor, Rector of the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest.

The oil painting made between 1932-1933 by the artist Cecilia Cuțescu-Storck, the first woman in Europe to hold a university position in a department of art, illustrates over a hundred life-size characters, arranged in six successive registers, illustrating the Romanian commerce over time. For 6 months, the specialists worked on restoring the painting of over 100 square meters. The working and coordination team of the project was formed by Maria Dumbrăvician (Faber Studio, associate professor Dr. UNArte), Cristina Serendan (associate professor, PhD), Ioana Olteanu (Faber Studio, PhD) and Laura Hangiu ( Faber Studio), all Faber Studio specialists being certified by the Ministry of Culture. Also, under the same coordination, Master students of the Department of Conservation and Restoration within UNArte Bucharest contributed to the creation of specialized documentation.

The intervention for conservation and restoration started with researching the mural surface, and the technique used to complete the painting, and also the degradations that appeared since the last restoration. The identification of technological details and the evaluation of the state of conservation, made by the restorers, were completed at the highest technical level, by physico-chemical investigations carried out by the research team of the National Institute of Optoelectronics. The specific conservation and restoration operations followed, respectively: stabilization of the colour film, its cleaning, consolidation of the support, varnishing and, finally, the chromatic reintegration.