The Romanian Film Festival Returns to Washington, D.C.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

One of the largest events of its kind in North America, The Romanian Film Festival of Washington, D.C. (RFF) kicks off at historical Miracle Theater on June 3rd, 2022 under the motto: “Reinventing Realism — New Cinema from Romania”. Bigger and bolder than the previous two editions, RFF 2022 showcases the creative diversity of a cinema that has become a force on the international arthouse circuit.

Curated by Romanian film critic Mihai Fulger, the program, running for three consecutive weekends, features 12 of the most original and thought-provoking productions of the pandemic years which take the viewer through a veritable deep-dive into the Eastern European psyche, offering a better understanding of current dynamics dramatically unfolding in the Old World. No less than 13 Romanian directors, actors, producers and film critics will cross the Atlantic to introduce their films and meet with the American movie lovers.

Dedicated to the 25th anniversary since the launch of the Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century between Romania and the United States of America, RFF 2022 is organized by the Embassy of Romania to the United States, Romanian Cultural Institute in New York, The Miracle Theatre in Washington, DC and with the generous support of the Transylvania Bank (Banca Transilvania) from Romania.

When: June 3-19 2022

Where: Miracle Theatre, DC, 535 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Free Entry

Weekend 1: June 3-5

Blue Moon (Crai nou)

Friday, June 3, 7:00 pm

Director: Alina Grigore, 2021, subtitles, 85’

Followed by a Q&A with director Alina Grigore

The Campaign (Berliner)

Saturday, June 4, 4:00 pm

Director: Marian Crișan, 2020, subtitles, 93’

Followed by a Q&A with director Marian Crișan

The Windseeker (Căutătorul de vânt)

Saturday, June 4, 7:00 pm

Director: Mihai Sofronea, 2022, subtitles, 110’

Followed by a Q&A with director Mihai Sofronea

Poppy Field (Câmp de maci)

Sunday, June 5, 1:00 pm

Director: Eugen Jebeleanu, 2020, subtitles, 81’

Marocco (Mikado)

Sunday, June 5, 4:00 pm

Director: Emanuel Pârvu, 2021, subtitles, 96′

Weekend 2: June 10-12

Unidentified (Neidentificat)

Friday, June 10, 7:00 pm

Director: Bogdan George Apetri, 2020, subtitles, 123’

Followed by a Q&A with director Bogdan George Apetri and actor Bogdan Farcaș

#dogpoopgirl

Sunday, June 12, 1:00 pm

Director: Andrei Huțuleac, 2021, subtitles, 78’

Followed by a Q&A with director Andrei Huțuleac and actress Andreea Grămoștean

Luca

Sunday, June 12, 4:00 pm

Director: Horațiu Mălăele, 2020, subtitles, 104’

Followed by a Q&A with director Horațiu Mălăele and actor Bogdan Mălăele

Weekend 3: June 18-19

Man and Dog (Om câine)

Saturday, June 18, 4:00 pm

Director: Ștefan Constan tinescu, 2021, subtitles, 106’

Followed by a Q&A with film critic Mihai Fulger

Lebensdorf

Saturday, June 18, 7:00 pm

Director: Valentin Hotea, 2021, subtitles, 97’

Followed by a Q&A with actress Ioana Flora and film critic Mihai Fulger

Otto the Barbarian (Otto barbarul)

Sunday, June 19, 1:00 pm

Director: Ruxandra Ghițescu, 2020, subtitles, 110’

Followed by a Q&A with director Ruxandra Ghițescu, actress Ioana Flora and film critic Mihai Fulger

Miracle (Miracol)

Sunday, June 19, 4:00 pm

Director: Bogdan George Apetri, 2021, subtitles, 118’

Followed by a Q&A with actress Ioana Bugarin and film critic Mihai Fulger